OKLAHOMA CITY — Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County (BGCOKC) has received a $500,000 endowment grant from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. This award is in honor of Nancy Anthony, her 35 years as director of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and advisor to the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. The endowment will be matched dollar-for-dollar from a previous $2.5 million donation philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott made to BGCOKC in March.
“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from generous donors like the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and MacKenzie Scott during this challenging time for the critical work we are doing in the community” said Teena Belcik, BGCOKC President and CEO.
“We are incredibly thankful to the Kirkpatrick Family Fund for this grant that will allow us to sustain our mission of creating life-enhancing opportunities for Oklahoma County’s youth,” Belcik added. “Their support will help ensure safe learning environments for children and teens exist across the metro today and in the future.”
Christian Keesee, President of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, said the organization prioritizes meeting the community where its needs are while encouraging fresh ideas and new approaches.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs have long been a leader in providing educational resources, instilling beneficial life skills and promoting artistic and scientific learning in our local youth,” Keesee stated. “Their values perfectly align with that of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, and we are honored to help them continue their important work.”
The Kirkpatrick Family Fund made this contribution in honor of Nancy Anthony who is retiring as President of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation where BGCOKC’s endowment is held. Nancy has been a supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County since its inception 27 years ago and even helped to get the organization started.
“Nancy is a true leader in the world of community giving, and she and the Oklahoma City Community Foundation have been longtime advocates for children in Oklahoma County,” said Liz Eickman, Director of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and a partner agency of United Way of Central Oklahoma. BGCOKC’s mission is “to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”
BGCOKC offers evidence-based national programs in the areas of academics, the arts, college and career planning, athletics, health and nutrition, anti-bullying, drug and alcohol prevention, inclusion and diversity, and leadership. These programs contribute toward achieving our three Priority Outcomes of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Strong Character & Citizenship.
For more information, visit bgokc.org.
