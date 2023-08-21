YUKON – Pets & People Humane Society will host its first Fall Festival. on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the humane society’s Community Dog Park located at 701 Inla Avenue in Yukon. The event is open to the public.
Co-organizers Suzanne Cannon and Rhonda Bryant are depending on vendors’ booth and food truck fees, community sponsorships and donations to make games and activities affordable.
Fall Festival admission tickets are $2. Some children will be pre-selected for free entries and game and activity tickets if needed to be sure everyone is able to attend.
“Our game and activity tickets are only 50 cents, and some are free because fairs can be so expensive for many families,” Bryant said. “We want everybody to be able to come out to support Pets & People and have a good time.”
Planned activities include pumpkin crafts, hayrides, costume contests for dogs and kids, cake walks, photos with princesses, a pumpkin bake-off and a kissing booth staffed by dogs and a fun fair with games such as ring toss and balloon dart.
The event planners know how to throw a party,” said Pets and People longtime supporter Jody Harlan. “Festival goers will be able to send volunteer dog catchers to impound the people of their choice in the dog pound where they must hold an ‘Adopt me’ sign until they pay 2 ticket ransom required to escape.”
Harlan continued, “Fall Festival participants will also get sheets of paper with alien pictures to match with 35 booths displaying the same alien pictures. Those who locate all 35 aliens will get alien prizes and be entered in a drawing to win a 6’ inflatable alien. There will be pets available for adoption too.”
Friendly dogs who are current on vaccinations are welcome to attend and compete in tennis ball fetching and frisbee games.
“Festival proceeds will help Pets & People fix fences, mow, trim trees, spray for mosquitos and add a windmill to keep water moving in our pond at the dog park which is free and open to the public,” Cannon, a Pets and People board member, said. “We plan to buy supplies to build a gazebo so volunteers can demonstrate or develop skills while building the gazebo for the community to enjoy.”
Cannon said Pets & People is seeking two $300 sponsors to purchase benches to expand seating in the Community Dog Park. The donors with receive plaques recognizing them for their donations.
“Early vendor reservations are going well, but we encourage everyone to sign up now because space is limited,” Bryant said.
Vendors pay only $50 for a 10’ X 10’ space, but must provide their own tables, chairs and tents. Vendors can select the QR Code to complete an application or go online. The food truck fee is $100.
In addition, Cannon and Bryant need more volunteers to help before the Fall Festival and the day of the event.
Pets & People has a Fall Festival wish list on Amazon where supporters can purchase items to support the event.
Top requested items or support include: Fall Festival banner, game purchases or sponsorships, game prizes, loaned tables and chairs, loaned sound system, pumpkins, hay bales, corn stalks, candy, cakes and dog treats.
Nonedible donations are due by September 20. Donors may bring edible donations on the day of the event, October 14. Fall Festival sponsorships are also available.
Text or call Rhonda Bryant at 405-651-8998 with Fall Festival questions about tables, food trucks, sponsorships, donations and volunteer opportunities.
