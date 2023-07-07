pic cutline
Dr. Bob Blackburn is an Oklahoma historian, scholar, journalist and public speaker. The former head of the Oklahoma Historical Society, Blackburn will speak at July 26 meeting of the Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission. Photo: Oklahoma City Rotary Club.
Oklahoma City’s diverse history will come alive during a free presentation by Oklahoma historian and author Dr. Bob Blackburn during the July Human Rights Commission meeting.
The presentation, which is open to the public, will be held at noon Tuesday, July 25, in the City Council Chamber on the third floor of City Hall, 200 N Walker.
It will also be streamed on the City’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/cityofokc.
“We look forward to learning from Dr. Blackburn about the history of human rights in our community,” said Human Rights Commission Chair Valerie Couch.
“His lifetime of scholarship and study has put him in touch with people and events that shaped our city and built our capacity for progress. Through our new Human Rights Commission, our city is uniting around the idea of being a place where every person’s basic human rights are recognized and respected, and Dr. Blackburn’s unforgettable stories will give life to that idea. He is a masterful teacher, and we welcome his contributions to our understanding of where we’ve been, where we are now, and the promising future of our city.”
Known for his vivid storytelling, Dr. Blackburn served as the executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society from 1999-2021 and was instrumental in planning and building the Oklahoma History Center. He has written or co-authored more than 20 books and numerous articles, journal entries and screenplays.
Dr. Blackburn is a 1973 graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in history. He earned his M.A. and Ph.D. in history from Oklahoma State University.
While in City Hall, participants are invited to read a series of panels and see historic photos dedicated to Oklahoma City’s history.
The City of Oklahoma City encourages all people to participate in its programs. People who anticipate needing accommodation or have questions can call (405) 297-2345 or email HRC@okc.gov at least two working days in advance.
For more information, contact the Office of Inclusion and Diversity at hrc@okc.gov.
Notes and Disclosure: The Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission meets every other month and is responsible for addressing alleged discrimination based on protected classes related to employment, housing, and public accommodations as provided by Oklahoma laws regarding discrimination. Blackburn and Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus of The City Sentinel, studied in the same years (and had some of the courses in specialized areas) during graduate school at Oklahoma State University's Department of History in the late 1970s.
