Just five months after his house burned down shortly after Christmas Ninnekah resident Ricky Start was left out in the cold.
So the neighbors pitched in to help him by raising money so he could buy a temporary place to stay.
But that RV burned Saturday leaving him without a home again. Start of course is in shock with the loss. In the first fire his dog died but he and his mother were able to get out in time.
What Start didn't lose in the first blaze was lost in Saturday's fire. Start is living with his mom as she battles cancer and the neighbors have been their rock in troubling times.
People helped restored his faith in humanity and it would be easy to get cynical about the situation, but the generosity and charity has been great as they show up everyday to help.
Start says he will find a neighbor to take them in until they can get on their feet.
