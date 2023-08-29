Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in dire need for mentors. The important youth mentoring organization has been operating in the United States for over a century. But after the COVID-19 pandemic struck north America the organization saw a significant drop in mentors
Michael Stuemky, the Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, says that the need has never been greater for the OKC metro area with 160 littles on the waitlist for a mentor and of those 139being young boys.
Mentos are known as "Bigs", the volunteers that get matched with children between the ages of 5 and adulthood. The goal is to provide children with a positive role model. Fewer men are offering their time to be pillars to the children so the need is great.
A mentor can expect to spend two to three hours with their little every two weeks and the kids are from all kinds of economic levels and backgrounds, but they all have the same need - a Big Brother or Big Sister.
The programs has proven to have a positive impact on the lives of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.