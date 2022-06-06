Washington, D.C. - Congresswoman Bice has introduced a resolution honoring the USS Oklahoma City, its crew, and its military service.
The USS Oklahoma was a nuclear-powered Los Angeles- class attack submarine that was in service since 1985. The submarine served in the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf and throughout the Pacific and was home to a 140-person crew. The USS Oklahoma City had its decommissioning ceremony on Friday, May 20, 2022.
The resolution has the support of the entire Oklahoma delegation and was introduced in the United States Senate by Senator Lankford.
“It was my honor to introduce a resolution honoring the USS Oklahoma City and the many servicemembers who served on her. The USS Oklahoma City traveled around the globe and served as a support vessel in the War on Terror and protected American interests and security across the globe,” said Rep. Bice in her statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations.
“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues in the House and the Senate on this resolution,” she concluded.
