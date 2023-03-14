Oklahoma City -– Nonprofits with 501(c)3 status could soon be exempt from sales tax under a bill approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives this week.
House Bill 1568, authored by Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, would exempt Oklahoma-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations who receive $3 million or less in annual gross revenue from paying sales tax on purchases.
"Nonprofit employees and volunteers are passionate about what they do and most of them provide these services far better than the state could," Stark said.
"Exempting Oklahoma's smaller nonprofits from sales tax is just one way we can empower them to continue to serve their communities."
The measure states that alcohol and tobacco purchases are not considered exempt purchases.
As reported previously in The City Sentinel, Rep. Stark has pressed to make Oklahoma's 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organizations sales tax exempt during her time at the State Capitol.
It has been one of her top priorities for years and House Bill 1568 is the culmination of several sessions spent learning, tweaking and working with agencies and committees.
"Historically, a dollar in the hands of a nonprofit yields about $5 in assistance to their clients," said Stark, who held an interim study on sales tax exemptions for nonprofits in October 2022.
Stark has persistently repeated her central theme with this idea: "Nonprofit entities are passionate about what they do and most of them do it very well. The government shouldn't be limiting people who are passionate about caring for others; instead, we should be empowering those who help lessen the reliance on government, and exempting our nonprofits is a fantastic step in the right direction.”
On March 1, her bill secured 33-0 consent in the House Appropriations and Budget Committee.
H.B. 1568 passed the full House 70-17 on Monday (March 13). It now moves to the State Senate.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report.
