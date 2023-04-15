Oklahoma City -- This year's Holocaust Remembrance Program -- sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City -- will tell the heroic story of Albania, a predominantly Muslim country.
Albanians live by an honor code called "Besa," meaning "to keep the promise" or "word of honor."
The term is sometimes translated to explicitly promise assistance to people in need, those facing the most dire of circumstances.
During the Second World War, Albanians took in Jewish refugees and gave them clothes, Albanian names and treated them like family.
Albania ended the war with a larger population of Jews than before the conflict.
While estimates vary, historical records indicate at least 2,000 Jewish people survived the Holocaust thanks to the work of Albanian Muslims.
Two films will also be previewed, "BESA: The Promise" and "The Albanian Code", during the community commemoration.
(The full features will be shown at the Rodeo Cinema (on Oklahoma City’s ‘Film Row’) the week following. Information: https://rodeocinema.org/events/besathepromise/ .)
The 2023 Holocaust Remembrance event is Sunday, April 15, at Heritage Hall School, in The Howard Theatre, 1800 N.W. 122 Street, Oklahoma City, 73120
This program is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.
Please register via this address: tim@jfedokc.org
Please list first and last names of all attendees.
NOTE: Photo ID will be required for entry.
Oklahomans have for decades uplifted historical memory of the suffering and cruelty of the Holocaust.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/jewish-community-observes-holocaust-remembrance-may-15-jewish-cinema-at-art-museum-may-5-8/article_a5aad346-cf3a-56f2-96f4-a9af8e4f8815.html )
Events have been sponsored at various locations, including local public and private schools, and other venues.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, adding information to an email circulated to members and supporters of the Jewish Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.