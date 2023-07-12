Few settings are as magical and memorable as iconic landmarks when it comes to cinematic marriage proposals -- and Oklahoma has its fair share of such beloved spots.
Nationally, of course, Central Park in New York City has been the backdrop for countless on-screen declarations of love -- remember when Patrick Dempsey's character planned his proposal in "Enchanted"?
Similarly, the glamor and elegance of Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue added an undeniable charm to Reese Witherspoon's engagement scene in "Sweet Home Alabama".
Not to forget, the stunning Eiffel Tower replica at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel has seen Edward Norton profess his love to Drew Barrymore in "Everybody Says I Love You".
Working through wedding season (every season?), Mixbook -- a #1 rated design platform for photo books -- carried out a poll of 3,000 singles to ask in which iconic landmarks top their list for ideal proposal spots.
The survey revealed that Americans are notably drawn towards unique, Instagram-worthy locales for popping the question.
More on the national locales in a bit, but here below are the top Oklahoma spots to ask that "certain question."
Oklahoma had 5 picture-perfect landmarks that were voted among America's top 250 for a marriage proposal.
The top spot hereabouts was the Bricktown Water Taxi -- Oklahoma City's Bricktown Water Taxi offers a charming and romantic setting that would make an ideal location for a marriage proposal. Cruising along the serene canal, adorned with twinkling lights and lined with picturesque brick buildings, sets the stage for a truly enchanting moment.
Ranked #202 in the national study.
Price Tower in Bartlesville - Designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, this iconic skyscraper stands as a testament to innovation and artistry.
It was Oklahoma's second most apt spot to pop the question. As you and your partner ascend to the top of the tower, the panoramic views of the city and the surrounding landscape create a breathtaking backdrop for your proposal.
Ranked #226 in the national "Mixbook" investigation.
The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve in Owasso is the third spot in our state -- Nestled within the rolling hills and lush forests of Oklahoma, this preserve is a hidden gem of natural beauty and serenity. Whether you choose to propose near a picturesque waterfall, on a scenic overlook with panoramic views, or in a secluded spot surrounded by the sounds of nature, Redbud Valley Nature Preserve provides an intimate and enchanting backdrop for your heartfelt declaration of love.
This lovely Oklahoma venue was #237 in the national overview.
Myriad Botanical Gardens in the heart of Oklahoma City -- This urban oasis offers a stunning display of lush gardens, vibrant flora, and serene water features. The gardens' natural splendor and the serene ambiance they offer add a touch of elegance and romance to your proposal, making it an unforgettable and cherished moment.
This was #249 in the national study ... but among the top five in the humble opinion of informed staffers for The City Sentinel.
Fifth for Oklahoma, but higher in the hearts of romantic Tulsans -- The Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa - Set within a historic mansion surrounded by lush gardens, this renowned art museum combines the elegance of fine art with the beauty of nature. The grandeur of the mansion's architecture and the serene tranquility of the outdoor gardens create a truly enchanting atmosphere.
Philbrook was #250 in the national overview.
National Top Ten -- a Matter of Opinion(s), and here is the list ...
1. Topping the charts is the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego. Sunset Cliffs offers a serene and beautiful setting with a clear view of the Pacific Ocean, making it an ideal spot for a memorable marriage proposal. The sound of waves and the majestic sunset create an atmosphere that's both romantic and awe-inspiring.
2. Following closely, Tampa Riverwalk clinched the second spot. Tampa Riverwalk, with its calm waters and well-maintained landscape, provides a picturesque environment that's perfect for a romantic proposal. Stroll along the river or enjoy a boat ride as you celebrate your love in this vibrant setting.
3. The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden secured the third position. For those who appreciate natural beauty, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's colorful flowers and lush vegetation present an elegant backdrop for popping the question. Seasonal events and exhibits make each visit uniquely special.
4. Fourth in line was the Denver Botanic Gardens. With its rich gardens and peaceful ponds, Denver Botanic Gardens offers a tranquil setting within the city, ideal for a private and intimate proposal.
5. Fifth place saw Cummer Museum and Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida, take the spotlight. Nestled along the St. Johns River, this mesmerizing museum is surrounded by beautiful gardens, with a diverse flora, quaint walkways, and calming water elements.
6. Angel Oak Tree on Johns Island, South Carolina, grabbed the sixth spot. For a proposal surrounded by history and nature, the ancient and majestic Angel Oak Tree creates a special and timeless atmosphere. The tree's sprawling branches and shaded area provide an intimate space for a cherished moment.
7. Claiming seventh place is Alaska’s Point Woronzof Park. If a proposal with a natural, expansive backdrop is desired, Point Woronzof Park's views of Cook Inlet and the Chugach Mountains are unparalleled. The crisp Alaskan air and wide-open spaces make for an invigorating and unforgettable experience.
8. In eighth place, the Charles River Esplanade in Cambridge, Massachusetts is a classic spot, where the river and views of the city combine for a simple, yet charming setting for a proposal. The park's pathways offer numerous private spots to get down on one knee.
9. Ninth place was awarded to San Francisco’s Conservatory of Flowers. For a distinct and lush setting, the Conservatory of Flowers provides an indoor garden experience that is both exotic and intimate. The Victorian-style greenhouse is not only romantic but also an architectural gem within Golden Gate Park.
10. Concluding the top ten is none other than the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Perched atop Griffith Park, it offers a sweeping vista of LA’s tapestry, with twinkling lights and the boundless night sky overhead.
Notes: "We’re always excited to learn more about what inspires people to create those magical, once-in-a-lifetime moments," says Leslie Albertson, Director of Brand at Mixbook, the company that sponsored and organized this research. (https://www.mixbook.com/inspiration/marriage-proposal-spots-in-america ) "From the serene beauty of botanical gardens to the timeless allure of centuries-old oak trees, these extraordinary venues serve as a backdrop to create unforgettable memories. As Mixbook helps our customers breathe new life into their memories and celebrate them for years to come, it's fascinating to see the diverse landscapes that embody their unique love stories." Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted the material from a transmission by vertical cherry | lifestyle | info@verticalcherry.com . Snail mail address for the P.R. firm: 3415 NE 25th Avenue, Portland, Oregon, 97212.
