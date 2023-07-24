Oklahoma City Public School (OKCPS) is hosting two Back to School Bashes on Saturday July 29th from 10am to 2pm at US Grant High School, 5016 South Pennsylvania Avenue.
There will be a second Bash on August 5th from 10am to 2pm at Frederick Douglas High School at 900 North Martin Luther King Avenue.
The two events are designed to inform the community - to provide families with important information, education, resources and direct services they will need to get ready for the school year.
The event will bring together Oklahoma City Public Schools resources, community partners and families and will include services such as medical screening, immunizations, after school program registration, informational workshops and more.
All services will be given on a first come first served basis. School supplies will be provided and the event is open to all families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.