Oklahoma County is the most heavily populated of the state’s 77 counties, so the political inclinations of voters here have an impact – often a deciding one – on the results in state and local elections.
Those results, in turn, drive policy directions taken in the Congressional delegation working in Washington, D.C., at the State Capitol on Lincoln Blvd., and at the seats of the diverse range of municipal governments within the jurisdiction.
Although there are no city or town candidate races on the Aug. 23 runoff election, both major political parties have important jousts as candidates who survived the June 28 primary contend over the coveted partisan nominations.
While Republicans have an edge in registration and voting patterns, Democrats once dominated state and local politics – and over the last decade the county has become more competitive electoral ground.
U.S. Senate – Mullin and Shannon, Bollinger and Horn
In the race to succeed U.S. Senator James Inhofe -- leaving office this fall, just two years are his reelection – both the GOP and the Democrats have a pair of candidates still standing to fill the unexpired (four-year) term.
In the state’s majority party, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon will face off with U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin.
Mullin ran far ahead of all competitors in the primary, gaining 43.62% (156,087 voters) of the ballots cast. Shannon garnered 62,757 votes, for a distant second place finish at 17.53 percent.
While voters in the state (and county) have frequently elevated second-place finishers into runoff victors, political analysts handicap Mullin as the favorite.
A distinctive feature of the GOP runoff is that each man is a member of a politically powerful Native American tribe – Mullin a Cherokee, and Shannon a Chicksaw.
For the Democrats, a primary field of six candidates seeking the Senate nomination was reduced to a pair of activists.
Jason Bollinger gained 26.77% backing (16,778 votes), while Madison Horn had a massive lead with 37.19% (60,681 votes).
If Horn prevails on Aug. 23, Republicans would face what might be deemed “the Horns of a Dilemma.” The uncontested Democratic nominee in the other U.S. Senate race (versus Republican incumbent James Lankford) is former U.S. Representative Kendra Horn. Identical last names could be worth a few percentage points to the Democrats in November.
Republican runoffs for State Officers expected to be competitive
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is a powerful three-person agency, with an unusual blend of regulatory and judicial-like powers.
State Senator Kim David, R-Porter, is term-limited and leaving the upper chamber after three full terms marked by a series of historic “firsts” as a powerful leader in the majority caucus. In the primary, she gained 135,710 votes (41.05 %) – to lead the field of four GOP candidates in the Corporation Commission race.
Trailing her in second was former state Representative Todd Thomsen, who nailed down 85,886 supporters (25.99 percent backing).
Waiting in November for the victor in the David vs. Thomsen race will be the uncontested Democratic nominee, Warigia Margaret Bowman.
In the GOP race to replace Randy McDaniel – the Treasurer leaving office after two terms – former state Senator Clark Jolley of Edmond will contend against state Rep. Todd Russ of Cordell.
Jolley had 33.87 percent (114,776 votes) in the primary, while Russ almost won the nod, with 48.51 percent (164,376 supporters).
Charles DeCoune is the Democrat nominee for Treasurer in November.
A competitive final sprint to the runoff is anticipated in the nomination for state Superintendent of Public Instruction.
In the first round, Cabinet Secretary Ryan Walters had 142,630 votes (41.46 % the total), while Dr. April Grace secured support from 105,372 voters (30.63% of the total).
The race has grown increasingly competitive since primary day, with Walters a few steps more conservative in matters of policy than Grace.
The Democratic nominee in November is Jena Nelson.
In the race for Commissioner of Labor, incumbent Leslie Kathryn Osborn had 47.82% in the primary (142,574 votes) to state Representative Sean Roberts’ 28.27% of ballots cast (128,669).
While Osborn had traditional advantages of incumbency and a fairly strong share of support from other Republican elected officials (and the backing of many business and public employee groups), Roberts has been nailing down a range of endorsements from activist groups of the Right.
The Republican nominee will face Libertarian Will Daugherty in November. No Democrat filed for the job.
Legislative and County Office nods in play on Runoff Day
The Republican nomination for the office of District Attorney has become a coveted spot in local politics this election cycle. With the exception of one term when Republican Wes Lane was in the post, Democrats have long held this important elective position. The decision of incumbent Democrat David Prater not to seek reelection triggered more interest than in decades past.
Prater’s choice of successor is Gayland Gieger, who ran a distant second in the primary, getting 12,554 votes (23.25%). He had just enough votes to keep County Commissioner Kevin Calvey from winning the nomination outright. Calvey did gain 49.97% support on primary day (26,985, just a few short of the number needed for the GOP nod.
In wake of the primary, Calvey quickly secured the support of both the other primary hopefuls – representing diverse elements of support from lawyers and activists seeking change after Prater’s contentious last two terms.
The Republican victor will face Democratic nominee Vicki Behenna in November.
In four GOP state legislative races, competitive contests are anticipated.
In newly-fashioned state Senate District 36 – running along the east side of the city area, longtime police officer John George (also a leader in the Fraternal Order of Police) will face businesswoman Anita Raglin.
George had 1,985 votes (40.86 percent), while Raglin had 1,623 supporters (33.41 percent)
No Democrat filed for this seat, so the victor in the GOP runoff will be the new legislator.
In Senate District 28, the GOP contenders are Grant Green and Jeff McCommas. In State House District 31, Collin Duel and Karmin Grider are the competitors.
In State House District 87, the Republican primary drew three contestants. With 35.96% support (649 votes, Gloria Bannister ran second, only 13 votes behind Scott Esk with 36.68% support.
The winner of this GOP nod will face Ellyn Hefner, who garnered the Democratic nomination. The district’s voting patterns lean Democratic.
The GOP nomination race for County Commissioner (District No. 3) is likely to remain contested through the end Myles Davidson, a long-time county public servant, ran first on primary day (with 9,654 votes, 38.29%) as a multi-issue conservative. He filed all required disclosure requirements concerning contributions and expenditures.
Amy Alexander, who ran second (5,908, 23.44%) , did not make required filings until long after the primary, and did not respond to inquiries from The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
The Republican choice in District 3 will face Democratic nominee Cathy Cummings, former mayor of The Village, in November, who won her party’s nomination easily. She is a proven vote-getter and strong critic of the Republican-dominated county government.
An important “down-ballot” race for Democrats is the District 1 joust between County Commissioner Carrie Blumert and former state Senator Anastasia Pittman. Pittman ran first with 7,841 votes (38.64 percent) to Commissioner Blumert’s 7,247 votes (35.71%).
In November, the Democratic nominee from this political battle will face Republican Willard Linzy, who prevailed easily in his party’s nomination fight, in the November general election.
Four Ballot propositions for Bethany
Residents in the City of will have opportunities to vote not only on respective “up-ballot” partisan primary races, but also on four important spending (bond) issues. Citizens who are registered to vote will be asked to decide “Yes or No” on these matters:
Proposition No. 1 – $7,020,000 for streets
Proposition No. 2 – $1,230,000 for parks and recreation
Proposition No. 3 – Yes or No on $2,250,000 for city building needs
Proposition No. 4 – $4,500,000 for economic development (including storm drain improvement).
Voter turnout is Key
In all these varied races, voter turnout could be low for what will likely be a (still) hot day on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and during early voting (August 18 19 and 20). Long-range forecasts hint at cooler temperatures, perhaps even rain, for Election Day itself.
Runoff elections traditionally attract much lower participation than primary elections. Additionally, widely remarked in post-primary analyses was the unexpectedly low voter turnout.
Low turnout, weather and other factors could impact the outcomes of these and other races around the county and the state – as might higher-then-anticipated turnout.
Those who vote will decide.
Note: For The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper, Stacy Martin is managing editor. Patrick B. McGuigan is Editor Emeritus & Reporter.
