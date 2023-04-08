230406-N-GR655-0162 Capt. Jason Grizzle, from Chickasha, Oklahoma, departs the USS North Dakota (SSN 784) following a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut. Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR’s primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe.