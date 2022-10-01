The annual ‘Boots, Bandanas & Barbecue benefit’ event has been set for the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday, October 12, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Oklahomans are invited to celebrate with Governor and First Lady Stitt to benefit Friends of the Mansion, a nonprofit organization that strives to ensure the preservation and upkeep of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion.
“This year’s Boots, Bandanas & Barbecue event will be a night to remember,” Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt said. “Seeing Oklahomans support our organization’s mission through great food, music and company is such a treat that I look forward to every year.”
At the event, Oklahomans will be treated to local cuisine, catered by Head Country BBQ, beverages provided by local Oklahoma beer vendors and live music entertainment by Tulsa alternative country group Voth.
Returning this year will be the silent dessert auction featuring a variety of desserts made by local celebrities and some of Oklahoma's finest bakers and restaurants. Auction payments can be accepted by cash, check or card at the event.
Guests are encouraged to attend Boots, Bandanas & Barbecue wearing their best country attire.
Tickets to the evening event are $75 per person and Mansion Society members will receive complimentary admission to the event.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/BootsBandanas2022.
For more information regarding sponsorships or contributions, please contact Friends of the Mansion at 405-557-0198 or friendsofthemansion@gmail.com.
About Friends of the Mansion, Inc.: Established in 1995, The Friends of the Mansion, Inc. is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the preservation, restoration, improvements and operations of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion and Grounds. The organization’s responsibilities include fundraising, special event coordination, maintaining an inventory of all items within the Mansion, maintaining the Mansion’s art collection and securing craftsmen for repair and restoration projects.
