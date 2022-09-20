Another notable moment at the First Americans Museum, on the Oklahoma River, has arrived.
What: Dedication of “Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water,” an Oklahoma Art in Public Places project managed by the Oklahoma Arts Council in partnership with First Americans Museum, was created by Bill Glass, Jr., and Demos Glass (Cherokee Nation).
The work is installed in the FAM courtyard and includes four hand-built ceramic pieces with stainless steel frames featuring titles are written in Cherokee syllabary and English. Symbols built into the works include:
Earth – features a rattlesnake as an earthly symbol, and the plants rooted and growing out of it represent the “Three Sisters,” corn, beans, and squash.
Fire – features the sacred fire brought by Grandmother Water Spider around which ceremonial stomp dances continue to be conducted
Wind – relates to a whirlwind or a vine that grows upward to encircle a sapling, symbolizing strength of life
Water – depicts water with a rainstorm and aquatic creatures; suggests the importance of clean water without which mankind can no longer exit
WHEN: Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022
WHO is participating:
Jim Pepper Henry, Executive Director and CEO, First Americans Museum
Shoshana Wasserman, Deputy Director, First Americans Museum
Jarica Walsh, Visual and Public Art Director, Oklahoma Arts Council
Bill Glass, Jr. (Cherokee Nation), artist
WHERE:
First Americans Museum, 659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Notable Quotables:
“This project is one of several Oklahoma Art in Public Places projects through which the Oklahoma Arts Council has partnered with the museum in recent years. It is a partnership that has produced immediately recognizable iconic works that are powerful symbols for people’s experiences at the museum. ‘Earth, Fire, Wind, Water’ joins ‘Touch to Above’ in underscoring the tremendous value of public art in creating meaningful engagement. The works reflect essential elements of life while welcoming people coming to the museum from all over.” – Amber Sharples, Executive Director, Oklahoma Arts Council
“We are honored to dedicate these incredible ceramic artworks at the time of the autumnal equinox, which is culturally symbolic. We began this art journey in 2010 as the inaugural Oklahoma Art in Public Places artwork, and now are elated to celebrate their prominent place in the FAM Courtyard where they will greet each new day and illuminate at night after the sun has set.” — Shoshana Wasserman, Deputy Director, First Americans Museum
About Oklahoma Art in Public Places: Signed into law in 2004, the Oklahoma Art in Public Places Act reserves 1.5 percent of eligible state capital improvement project budgets for investment in public art that represents the history and values of Oklahoma. Administered by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the program advances state economic development goals and enhances public spaces for Oklahoma residents. In managing the program, the Oklahoma Arts Council brings together state government entities, artists, and local citizens in the commissioning or acquisition of artwork reflecting individual communities. Artists for Oklahoma Art in Public Places projects are selected by committees that include representation from the community.
About the Oklahoma Arts Council: The Oklahoma Arts Council is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts. The agency’s mission is to lead in the advancement of Oklahoma’s thriving arts industry. The Oklahoma Arts Council provides hundreds of grants for communities and schools across the state each year, organizes professional development opportunities for the state's arts and cultural industry, and manages the art collections at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Additional information is available at arts.ok.gov.
About First Americans Museum: FAM celebrates our shared American history through the collective stories of 39 distinct tribal nations in Oklahoma today. The museum promotes awareness and educates the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, contributions, and resilience of the First American nations. The 175,000 sq ft museum is located at 659 First Americans Boulevard in Oklahoma City.
