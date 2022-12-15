The Oklahoma City (OKC) Crisis Nursery is encouraging area residents to participate in a special, focused and high-impact (and achievable) special project to assist families in need in the challenging economic situation coinciding with a season of hope.
A 24/7 hard-working woman named Jennifer is the leader of the effort.
She is an experienced worker in the vineyards of relief. She began a particular search for families desiring respectful and loving assistance and announced the push was on last month.
By early December, more than 1,000 families had been identified -- and the number reached 1,800 by last week.
She told The Oklahoma City Sentinel on Thursday, Dec. 17 the group was now aiming to assist 2,000 families. "We are wanting to get to them all. We are needing a miracle at this point. You can help. ..."
In-person drop-off of gifts commences this weekend. The In-Person Drop off operation is based at 50 Penn Place, 1900 NW Expressway, Suite 202 (on the side across from Olive Garden) Oklahoma City, 73118.
Supporters may drop off NEW toys or gifts either at the nursery on the porch (2524 NW 52nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112) or at "our location where we will be distributing and sorting gifts (only during these days and times)".
This includes tomorrow – Friday – from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday is reserved for organizational work in preparation for the final push, running Sunday through Thursday.
The project continues at 50 Penn Place this Sunday December 18, from Noon to 9 p.m.; then for these four days, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Monday December 19, Tuesday December 20, Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday December 22.
Visit OKC Crisis Nursery’s Facebook page for other details: https://www.facebook.com/crisisnurseryokc/
*
Trista Dawson, an EPIC Charter Schools parent who became a teacher in the system, described in a recent television news report that she noticed "some students leave their personal items scattered at the door when participating at in-person classes.” She told a local reporter, "I recognized it because I was once a homeless student as well."
According to the Epic Charter Schools facebook page, "Epic’s ongoing suitcase project is helping Epic students navigate this difficult time in their lives." Donated Items were brought to the physical school location at 50 Penn place here in Oklahoma City, and to the 3810 South 103rd E Avenue location in Tulsa.
In all, more than 1,500 of Epic's students experience homelessness. Kilee Thomas of KOCO 5 News (ABC affiliate) reported on the program in late November. Through December 12, the school's staff and students sought "coats, gloves, hygiene products and a suitcase to carry it all in."
In visits to the 50 Penn Place location this past week, continuous activity for the suitcase project could be discerned. Having gathered thousands of donations, staff and students then prepared the suitcases for families all across the area served.
On December 13, Epic families gathered at BLUSOURCE to pack the suitcases and prepare for the delivery operations to come. The school had an open house holiday party for middle and high schoolers and their families tonight (Wednesday, December 15).
*
Also at 50 Penn, Askew Ballet Academy students, working from a studio on the second floor, have been preparing for their part in the Ballet Theatre of Oklahoma City concert set for Saturday afternoon, December 17.
The troupe will present "Something Silly -- A dance inspired by Shel Silverstein Poems and other poems -- featuring the Adult Ballet Collective."
The program will be held at the Vince Gill Auditorium at Special Care, Inc., 12201 N. Western Avenue., Oklahoma City. General admission is $10. Tickets are available at Askey Ballet Academy at 50 Penn Place OR at the door the day of the concert (Saturday).
