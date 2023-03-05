Oklahoma City – Students in grades 6-12 at the ASTEC Charter Schools recently presented their works in areas of Engineering, Social Studies, Art and other subjects in the enclosed area just outside the main classroom areas.
ASTEC presently operates from the former “Shepherd Mall” shopping center, now know as Shepherd Center.
Multiple artistic skills and historical/scientific knowledge were obvious to unannounced visitors in late February. Dioramas, tri-folds, science presentations, complex artistic renderings and other displays took up most of the west end of the Center’s hallway.
A cornucopia of castles, great works of architecture, tinker toys, Lincoln Logs, water colors, two dimensional and three-dimensional constructions – combined with student-written explanatory texts – were laid out.
To study each presentation would have required a fes hours, but even a 30-minute walk through the forest of work was edifying.
ASTEC continues to advance in the practical, applied and scholarly use of online and hands-on material for educational excellence. Teachers are accessible to students, parents and care-givers.
As explained on the institutional website, “In an effort to make it easier for parents and students to access teachers, grades, and other links from one location, each ASTEC Teacher has created a website where this and other information regarding their classes can be found.
“On the sites, you will find links to information about the teacher and useful links that students and parents need. Each site has a contact form and teacher contact information for easy communication with that teacher.”
An Engineering Fair for elementary students (ASTEC also operates a K-5 program) was unveiled on February 28. Parents were encouraged, at a scheduled time, to see the projects in action.
ASTEC’s observance of “Read Across America” on March 2 included students “dressing up as our favorite book characters. Your child will need to be able to tell us the name of the book their character comes from.” A book character parade through the school hallways was a highlight.
The school’s teachers and administrators regularly honor “scholars of the month,” featuring their names and subject-areas online, and in communications to parents and school patrons.
Looking ahead, the school website says, ASTEC Charter Schools will be “accepting enrollment lottery entries until midnight on March 31, 2023, for the 2023-24 school year. ... -Siblings of current ASTEC students are automatically accepted but must complete” an application form “before midnight on March 31, 2023, to be accepted first.”
For new students, “All Oklahoma charter schools are required by law to conduct a random lottery selection process for new students. This ensures that the process is fair and equitable. Parents of new students who would like to enter their child in the lottery should do so BEFORE midnight, March 31, to be eligible.
“Current students are automatically accepted and are given priority over new students for available slots. Current students SHOULD NOT fill out this lottery form. Enrollment paperwork will be sent home with current students at a later date.”
The lottery will be held at 6 p.m. on April 1. “ASTEC will post a video of the drawing on the ASTEC website and the ASTEC Facebook page no later than April 2 by 12:00 noon. For privacy reasons, names will not be shown on the video. This is a random drawing. If your child’s name is selected you will be notified, via the contact information you provided, no later than April 10” at 4 p.m.
The applications form can be accessed here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdI-eNp8mS39nU4u4P4_XIG1PQaY93_fl5ftip8F3wq2tssHw/viewform
The ASTEC Charter Schools emerged from the vision and determination of Freda Deskin. She grew up in Lexington, Oklahoma. After 15 years as a classroom teacher she took on institutional leadership roles, and has spent her life studying and applying pre-college instruction and training.
Dr. Deskin’s training includes Post Doctoral Studies in International Finance at Oklahoma City University, Strategic School Management Certificate at Harvard, and Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum at University of Oklahoma.
She holds a M.S. degree from OU and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Looking ahead, ASTEC’s spring break days are March 13-17. The Fifth Grade ‘Moving Up” Celebration will be May 24.
For more information, contact:
ASTEC Charter Schools | 2401 NW 23rd Street, Ste. 39A, Oklahoma City, OK 73107, telephone (405) 947-6272. Website: ASTEC-K12.COM
Note and Disclosure: Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus for The City Sentinel newspaper, is an educator, journalist and historian. The author of three books and co-editor of seven, he holds Oklahoma teacher certification in ten subject areas, including social studies, theater and language arts. For three years, he often substituted at ASTEC, including in Angela Dormiani’s social studies classes. When the school’s art teacher took maternity leave, he “covered” her middle and high school art classes. Pat has described those months as “the most memorable substitute teaching assignment in my life.”
