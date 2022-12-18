FAM -- The First Americans Museum on the Oklahoma River – is celebrating a special grant from a major American corporate foundation, allowing provision of no-cost admissions for young people on Sundays, beginning December 18 and thereafter.
WHO? The staff and executive leadership: “We are excited to initiate AT&T Sundays on the third Sunday of the month,” FAM Executive Director and CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee) said.
“We’re proud to collaborate with AT&T to encourage families to learn more about our cultures.”
WHAT: The First American Museum (FAM) recently received a $250,000 contribution from AT&T and the AT&T Foundation. This donation enables FAM to cover the cost of youth tickets (ages 4-12) every third Sunday.
This contribution also supports other free student-centered educational opportunities for Native youth ranging from collaborations with organizational services to state and tribal schools – including an ongoing discount for enrolled Tribal members and free admission for children.
The contribution from AT&T and the AT&T Foundation is projected to impact over 7,000 students across the state.
WHEN: TODAY -- Sunday, December 18, and every third Sunday of the month after that.
WHY: A highlight of any visit to the heart of Oklahoma, and the heart of its capital city.
WHERE: First Americans Museum, 659 First Americans Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129
HOW: Come to FAM (address above) on Third Sundays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, telephone during business hours, telephone 405-594-2100.
Programming at FAM continues to evolve, with a mix of cultural and historical programming, permanent exhibits and special events.
Early this month, the Winter Holiday Art Market featured 50 artists, including ink artist (tatooist) Nathalie Standingcloud (Cherokee Nation) -- best known from her recurring part in the the Hulu FX television show “Reservation Dogs.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/winter-holiday-art-market-at-first-americans-museum-features-50-first-american-artists/article_eb10bb50-6ab7-11ed-9708-1f41afc35b47.html )
In November, during Native American Heritage Month, U.S. military veterans of the modern era were honored with museum programming and special events.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/as-first-americans-museum-honor-service-members-during-native-american-heritage-month-certain-noble-spirits/article_2b561a38-5bbe-11ed-a360-07e953c59bd4.html )
As was widely anticipated among news and business analysts, the museum on the south edge of downtown Oklahoma City -- nestled on prime real estate south of the River -- is attracting "drive-through" traffic from American drivers on the CrossRoads of the country -- the intersections of Interstates 35 and 40. And, to be sure, state residents are enjoying “stay-cations” that include the facility.
In September, the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) awarded the 2022 Phoenix Award for "outstanding contribution to a quality travel experience through conservation, preservation, beautification or environmental efforts."
At that time, local members of the travel writers group came to FAM. Representatives of The Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau joined in presentation of the award.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/institutes/first-americans-museum-honored-with-travel-award/article_2321fbea-4131-11ed-8e3f-c39798d3d8d9.html)
In August, "Rock the Native Vote" -- combined with a "Battle of the Bands" drew Indigenous music groups such as AJ Harvey, Olivia Komahcheet and The Osceola Brothers.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/rock-the-native-vote-voter-registration-and-battle-of-the-bands-was-held-at-first/article_6cf84daa-2935-11ed-a4d7-a79b1b8273ae.html )
In June, the Teton Trade Fashion Summit drew world-wide attention. At the time, Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria/Cherokee) explained the significance of the summit as “the first time our partners have been able to set up in the museum to sell directly and we are excited to welcome the community to the fashion summit.”
Farris, the FAMstore manager, said, "“We are excited to host this innovative event that allows artists and designers to come together from different tribes across the country."
https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-fam-hosts-teton-trade-fashion-summit-june-17-18-working-with-teton/article_d8934b58-eda0-11ec-8e13-6bf284878ae9.html
In May, "Reflections on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People" (MMIP) were held at the museum.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/today-saturday-may-7-at-first-americans-museum-reflections-on-missing-and-murdered-indigenous-people/article_0a2d3aca-ce11-11ec-bdcb-1f0991f59624.html
Grand opening for the FAM took place in in September 2021, hailing what director and CEO Pepper predicted would be "a national treasure that will be enjoyed for decades to come.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-grand-opening-set-for-september-18-and-19/article_0800e3d7-7209-5773-ab8a-4c89667ae7fc.html )
Note: The mission of the First Americans Museum (FAM) is described as seeking "to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000 square foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture, and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurantp resenting unique Native-inspired cuisine; and a museum store featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by premier First American artists."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.