Polls will open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. April 4 for a runoff election for Ward 5 City Council representation.
That race is between Matt Hinkle and Thuan Hieu Nguyen.
Early voting began Thursday, March 30 and continues on Friday, March 31.
Ward 5 is located in far south Oklahoma City.
All registered voters in Wards 5 are eligible to vote. See a Ward map at okc.gov/WardMap.
The winner will replace longtime Councilman David Greenwell, who did not seek reelection after serving for 12 years, from 2011 - 2023.
To find your polling place and view a sample ballot for your precinct, use the OK Voter Portal:
EMBARK bus and OKC Streetcar service are free on all routes on election day to help voters get to the polls.
The Oklahoma City Council has nine members: the Mayor, who is elected citywide, and one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight Wards. They serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government. The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and each Council member’s annual salary is $12,000.
The only county-wide election is the Oklahoma County Clerk race, covered previously for The City Sentinel.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-county-clerk-special-election-on-april-4-derrick-scobey-vs-maressa-treat/article_74dd68c8-cb30-11ed-acf4-93e77814a0bc.html )
Other Oklahoma County jurisdictions have a variety of important city council and public school races.
Council races are set in Choctaw, Edmond, Forrest Park, Harrah, the Town of Jones City, Spencer, The Village and Warr Acres.
Additionally, several public school districts have board elections.
Around the state of Oklahoma, many municipal and school board elections are on tap.
Early voting in all races within Oklahoma County was held at the County Election Board on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting continues on Friday, March 31.
