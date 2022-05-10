OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunbeam Family Services will again provide again this year school supplies at no cost to grandparents, age 55 and older, who are raising their own grandchildren in the absence of parents in the home and live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian or Logan County.
Applications for this program are due May 31 and the supplies will be distributed on July 23.
Founded in 1907, Sunbeam’s mission is building brighter futures with all children and families. Sunbeam, a United Way of Central Oklahoma Community Partner, is one of Oklahoma’s longest-serving nonprofits.
“Grandparents raising their grandchildren have so many things to worry about without the added burden of school supplies.” said Destyni Trayler, Sunbeam Family Services Senior Program Director.
“We hope to help alleviate some of the stress around back to school shopping by providing basic school supplies and backpacks to those who qualify,” Trayler added.
The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program at Sunbeam provides pre-qualified grandparents with school supplies for their grandchildren. This program helps eliminate the financial burden of back-to-school expenses and ensures their grandchildren are prepared for the upcoming school year.
This year, 500 children will benefit from the school supply assistance program.
“My grandson is now 19 years old and is no longer living with me,” shared one grandparent. “I appreciate all the help you and your organization gave to me through the trying years with him and without your help and resources it would have been impossible for me to raise him. I appreciate everything more than you will know.”
This program is made possible by Sunbeam, Areawide Aging Agency, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office and TRIAD, a partnership between local law enforcement and older/retired persons to work together to reduce the criminal victimization of the elderly.
Sunbeam’s Caregiver Fundamentals Project makes no distinction on the grounds of race, color, gender, age, ancestry, national origin, religion, or disability. A portion of the project costs are met by state and federal Older Americans Act funds from Areawide Aging Agency and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Aging Services Division. There are no costs to participants; however, donations are accepted.
Suggested donation per service: Information Services, $1/activity; Access Assistance, $1/activity; Support Group, $2.50/meeting; Respite, $2.50/visit; School Supplies, $5/family; and Training Seminar, $5/seminar.
For more information regarding Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, or to apply for school supply assistance, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org/GRG or call 405-609-8812.
To learn more, call 405-528-7721, visit SFSok.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.