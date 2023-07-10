The ODHS (Oklahoma Department of Human Services) is now accepting applications for household utility assistance. Many Tribal Nations also have funds to distribute.
The programs are designed to insure that people maintain access to water and electricity during the summer heat.
The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program uses federal pandemic relief funds to help Oklahoman's keep the water flowing and the lights on. The money must be used by September 2023.
The program additionally provides separate assistance for households that have lost access or are in the danger of losing access to water or wastewater facilities.
The USDH offers a search tool that provides points of contact for water assistance programs in all states and territories and tribes.
Eligibility is based on income limits with a priority to homes with older adults, children, or people with ongoing medical conditions.
The allowable monthly income for a household of 1 is $1,473, for a household of 2 $1,984, a household of 3 $2,495, a household of 3 $3,007, a household of 5 $3,518, a household of 6 $4,029, a household of 7 $4,541, and 8 $5,052.
Each tribe has different eligibility requirements. For more information contact the Oklahoma Department of Human services at DHS Forms (oklahoma.gov)
