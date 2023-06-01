OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) will conduct its annual Heroes Ball on Saturday, July 29.
The event happens each summer to recognize those Oklahomans –- heroes –- who have worked to improve the quality of life for the state’s youngest residents.
The event will be held at The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
The highlight of the evening is the presentation of the Anne Roberts People’s Choice Awards.
“The Anne Roberts People’s Choice Award is given annually to an Oklahoma individual and an organization that the public feels deserve special acknowledgment,” said Joe Dorman, chief executive officer for the OICA.
“The process begins with nominations made by the public and culminates with public voting for the winners.”
The individual nominees should display work, either volunteer or through their profession, which goes above and beyond to benefit children.
The organization nominees should also have demonstrated efforts that go above the standard for youth.
The awards, named for OICA’s longest serving executive director, are wholly in the hands of the people.
Nominations can now be made on OICA’s website, or by going directly to https://oica.org/2023-peoples-choice-nominations/.
Nominations will close at 5 p.m., Friday, June 30.
“From the nominations, the finalists are narrowed down by a committee of OICA board members,” Dorman said.
“Then, the people will choose the winners in both the individual and organization categories.”
Once finalists are selected, they will submit videos and biographical information that will be available for interested individuals to view on the OICA website and social media when they cast their votes, which also will occur online.
The Heroes Ball is held annually to raise funding for OICA’s ongoing mission of child advocacy.
To learn more about how to purchase tickets, donate auction items, or become a sponsor for the Heroes Ball, please visit https://oica.org or call (405) 236-5437.
Notes: The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, celebrating its 40th anniversary, was established in 1983 by a group of citizens seeking to create a strong advocacy network that would provide a voice for the needs of children and youth in Oklahoma, particularly those in the state’s care and those growing up amid poverty, violence, abuse and neglect, disparities, or other situations that put their lives and future at risk. Our mission statement: “Creating awareness, taking action and changing policy to improve the health, safety, and well-being of Oklahoma’s children.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release transmitted by OICA's Jay Paul Gumm.
