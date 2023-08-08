OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter has announced that due to staffing capacity issues the shelter will temporarily close Sundays and Mondays until recently hired employees can complete onboarding.
This change will be effective on Sunday, August 13.
The Shelter’s Tuesday-Saturday hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for animal intake and noon-5 p.m. for adoptions and reclaims.
The Shelter was closed for 47 days to contain and treat canine flu that spread through the shelter in June and July. It was the same infection that caused the shelter to close in March and April.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) describes canine influenza (also known as dog flu) as a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses known to infect dogs. These are called “canine influenza viruses.” No human infections with canine influenza have ever been reported.
“Our staff has been incredible, especially during these taxing months with the flu outbreak,” OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. “The decision to temporarily change our hours ensures the animals and staff are cared for.”
According to the press release, last week, the City extended 11 job offers and placed 19 people on a hiring list for Animal Welfare Officer I at its hiring event. People can still apply for other roles at the Shelter by visiting okc.gov/careers.
Staff will re-evaluate opening back to seven days a week as staffing levels stabilize.
There are 161 animals currently available for adoption. The Shelter is located at 2811 SW 29th Street. Dogs 40 pounds and up are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.
Also, on Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Shelter will host Start A Story With A Shelter Pet, where kids can practice their reading skills by reading a book with the Shelter’s adoptable dogs out on the front lawn of the shelter.
It is proven that reading to animals helps build confidence in children and strengthen their communication skills.
“We have so many wonderful dogs and cats that are ready to take on that role and would love to be your families new #StudyBuddy,” Shelter staff posted on Facebook. “We will have volunteers out on blankets with books and adoption dogs. Let your kiddos come practice their reading and meet a new best friend.”
Adoptions with dogs out front of the shelter will begin at 10 a.m. followed by regular adoptions when the shelter opens at 12 p.m.
To learn more about the services Animal Welfare provides and view adoptable animals, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 405-297-3100.
