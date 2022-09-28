Myles Davidson runs methodical campaign in his first attempt at elective office
In his path to the Republican nod, Davidson methodically filed required campaign reports all along in this, his first attempt at elective office. Alexander submitted reports late. Close scrutiny of her late-filings triggered widespread suspicion her disclosures were incomplete.
From the git-go, Davidson has advanced themes that echo traditional county commission functions.
He has also said on the campaign trail, and at his campaign website that only Oklahomans “can determine what is best for Oklahoma County - not Washington." He promises to "fight the Biden administration's overreach."
JaNae Williams, who writes for The Oklahoman, reported Davidson’s comments in a runoff night news report: "I appreciate all the voters that showed up. Low turnout, hopefully we can crank that up for November and I'm looking forward to it.”
Davidson's website narratives stress his life-long Oklahoma County roots, beginning with his youth in Choctaw, continuing with higher education at OU, his work in GOP politics, staff work at the State Capitol and career working at the staff level in the county.
Since 2009, Davidson has worked at Oklahoma County for Commissioner Brian Maughan and Commissioner Kevin Calvey.
“During my time with Oklahoma County, I have worked with state and local leaders to create monumental infrastructure projects, award-winning diversionary criminal justice programs that place low-level offenders in county-operated community service (Oklahoma County S.H.I.N.E.), and championed the modernization of road building and equipment,” Davidson said when he launched last winter.
If elected as the District 3 commissioner, Davidson said he would "focus on building and maintaining a solid infrastructure, encouraging economic growth with an eye on fiscal responsibility, and enhancing the safety and security of our community by supporting all law enforcement."
His campaign advertising themes gently stress conservatism, asserting he will get “the job done right.”
Cummings brings political acumen to a challenging race
The Democratic Party nominee challenging Davidson is Cathy Cummings, who has long served on The Village City Council, including time as mayor of the community. A successful restaurateur, She moved her residence in order to return to District 3 residency after the 2020 Census lines put her prior residence in District 1, where fellow Democrat Carrie Blumert is the incumbent.
Cummings is a longstanding critic of the Oklahoma County Jail. Her husband, Sean, was a leading foe of the county referendum to authorize a new facility using existing bonding capacity.
Despite passionate opposition to the referendum from many elements within the county, it secured strong voter support. The measure has 61,282 yes votes (59.26 percent), with 42,131 against (40.74 percent). A total of 103,413 voters turned out.
In her District 3 campaign, she is touting the traditional job of a county commissioner to assure good roads and bridges. Some of her campaign themes echo Davidson, following the departing commissioner’s focus – and her own past priorities at the local level.
She is focused on economic development, rebuilt parks, dranage projects and promotion of family-friendly events. Her campaign site pledges she "can take her experience from the City level, to the County level to save tax payers money while doing a high-quality job with honesty and integrity."
Cummings has volunteers regularly canvassing the district on her behalf.
Both candidates have spouses who have achieved policy and professional achievements in their own rights.
Both candidates are parents.
Both are deeply involved in community concerns outside of politics and personalities.
While the Republican nominee has the advantages customary to any local race outside the county/city core, arguably at least the Davidson-Cummings contest could be the most competitive races in the general election.
