A doxo report that provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. bill pay market that covers 97% of the U.S.zip codes found that Oklahoma is one of the most affordable places to live.
The report examines the 10 most common household bill payment categories that includes mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, internet, and mobile phone and shows that the average American household spends about $2,046 per month on essential bills totaling $24,557 every year. This represents a significant part of the median U.S. household income of $70,784 or about 35%.
In Oklahoma the average monthly bills per household come in at $1,705 which is a significant 17% below the national average. Oklahomans spend less of their hard earned money on essential bills compared to people who live in other states.
Impact of Inflation:
- 73% feel inflation impacts their ability to pay bills.
- 86% are concerned how inflation affects their financial health in the future.
- 72% believe that it will take six months for their financial situation to improve.
As the national financial landscape continues to evolve Oklahoma stands out as a beacon of affordability that offers residents a better chance to maintain their budgets.
The facts show that Oklahoma is a perfect place to live a better life.
