The wait to get into section 8 or public housing is too long and shelters in the metro are already full.
Mark Gillett the Executive Director of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority said, "the need for affordable housing is immense...this is really as high as we have seen it."
The city has programs in the works to tackle the housing problems but those will take years to complete. The problem has been compounded by long lists that aren't getting any shorter any time soon
Gillett said, 29,368 heads of households and their families are currently waiting to get into various public and section 8 housing. Applicants often qualify for different types of assistance and put their names on multiple lists.... the waitlists are 42,747 names long. They could be waiting for a while." to make matters worse the owner of a real estate sale company has been accused of swindling a metro family out of thousands of dollars.
Officials with the OKC Homeless Alliance say going to a shelter in the metro is not always the best option.
Dan Straughan the Executive Director of the OKC Homeless Alliance said, " we have about 1,450 people experiencing homelessness. so were short on about 600 shelter beds...that means spending nights in their car or in a tent in the woods or under a bridge or on a part bench."
Both directors agree that the problem is Oklahoma City is growing. Market-rate rents are being renovated to attract those who can afford expensive rent. And paychecks are staying the same.
Gillett also said, "we are one of the rising rent cost areas in the nation...we are not building affordable units."
The rapid growth of OKC seems to have made affordable housing like a war zone.
