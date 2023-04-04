breaking
Amid a surge of spring yard signs and texts, low turnout apparent for Oklahoma County Clerk and other April 4 races
Oklahoma City – The number of traditional campaign signs across the street from the Precinct 528 polling place in Oklahoma County exceeded the number of votes cast as of 818 a.m. on this election day.
The only race facing voters in and around the Crown Heights neighborhood is the special County Clerk ballot, pitting Republican nominee Maressa Treat against Democratic hopeful Derrick Scobey.
The were around 20 signs in the immediate area.
Fourteen citizens (in Oklahoma, only citizens can register and cast ballots) had voted.
In south Oklahoma City’s Ward 5, Matt Hinkle and Thuan Hieu Nguyen were in the general election (run-off) to succeed Councilman David Greenwell.
Around the county – and the rest of Oklahoma – a variety of municipal elections (City Council races) and School Board races were on the Tuesday ballot.
Council and/or mayoral races are being held in Choctaw, Edmond, Forrest Park, Harrah, the Town of Jones City, Spencer, The Village and Warr Acres.
Elections are unfolding in the Public School Board contests in Choctaw-Nicoma Park, Edmond, Jones, Luther, Midwest City-Del City, Putnam City and Western Heights.
Turnout was predicted by election officials and candidates to be low, and that is the case.
In Oklahoma County around 1,000 people voted Thursday or Friday in the two-day round of early-voting.
Scobey vs. Treat in high-visibility but low turnout election for County Clerk
In the high-visibility County Clerk’s race, both Scobey and Treat engaged in robo-calls and cellphone text advocacy.
Scobey had a text push last week, over the weekend and on Monday, continuing into Election Day.
Treat appears to have had a slightly higher volume of texts pushed out in those days.
Campaign volunteer Literature drops for Scobey were obvious in northeast Oklahoma City and other jurisdictions.
Treat’s literature drops – and a couple of traditional and colorful “snail-mail’ pieces were arriving in the mailboxes of likely voters.
In debates, comments to reporters and telephone communications, the contenders have stuck with positive themes, although at least one anti-Scobey push poll (with a live caller) was evident on Monday evening.
Scobey, who lives in Edmond with his wife (a well-known business woman) is pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. He has served on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust in recent months.
Treat lives in northwest Oklahoma City, near Edmond, with her husband, who is the Republican leader in the state Senate.
A campaign professional, she has worked for Republican officials including the state’s senior U.S. Senator.
Treat had raised about 2 ½ times more money than Scobey, who had garnered more than $125,000 from contributors and his own infusion of about $20,000 in personal money.
Figures for both campaigns were expected to be higher in final spending reports.
An issue raised in the Clerk’s race have included bi-partisan criticism of the record of the prior County Clerk, who left office last year allegations of mistreatment of some employees, and in appropriate language in conversations with female employees.
Both candidates have promised to maintain decorum and good behavior in office. Treat expects a turnout in the 30,000 range, Scobey said he expects a bit more than that, and hopes for as many as 50,000 ballots cast in the county.
Transparency and accountability for tax expenditures, and personal life experiences have been featured.
Both candidates are people of faith, with children.
Scobey has stressed he is a non-politician seeking to serve and not seeking a long-time political career. He characterized himself as conservative, able to work with people in both major parties.
Treat has said her professional and volunteer experiences make her the best choice. She said in an interview with reporter Michael McNutt of NonDoc.com she wants the Clerk’s job for itself, not as a stepping-done to build a family political dynasty.
Oklahoma election results tend to come quickly.
Precinct voting today runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A winner in the Clerk’s race and most the jousts could be clear early in the evening, with clear victors for that and other offices likely in time for the 10 p.m. television news reports.
Patrick McGuigan
