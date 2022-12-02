The American Federation for Children – Oklahoma (AFC-OK) expressed appreciation for on Thursday (December 1) expressed state Attorney General John O'Connor’s legal opinion on a school choice controversy.
Attorney General John O’Connor stated bluntly this week that certain requirements of the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act concerning “sectarian” issues have violated the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and should not be enforced.
Jennifer Carter, senior advisor for AFC-OK said: "We applaud Attorney General John O’Connor’s opinion that underscores the right of families to access the best educational options for their kids."
She said the opinion – focused on religiously-affilidated charter schools, "is entirely in keeping with the spirit of what charter schools are meant to be: free public schools that offer tailored experiences to students in addition to those available in traditional public schools.”
For more information about AFC-OK visit https://www.afcoklahoma.org/. The press release from the organization described the group's purpose and mission as follows:
"The American Federation for Children-Oklahoma seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children." Carter said her organization is a project of well-known national group, the American Federation for Children (AFC).
The national group has long advocated for every brand of parental choice and education reform in the mainstream of the movement that emerged in the 1970s. At the AFC national website, the mission is stated:
"The American Federation for Children seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children. We believe parents should have a wide range of options to choose from – be it traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, private schools, or virtual learning. AFC works in states across America to advance the mission of expanding school choice for families."
Advocates have applauded several examples of increased support for education reforms during the recent general election, including the election of a supporter of school choice in Pennsylvania, incoming Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro.
Pastor Aaron Anderson, writing pre-election for The York Daily Record, said, “Could it be that both Republicans and Democrats finally agree that a child’s ZIP code, ethnicity, or class should not determine whether they have access to a high-quality education?”
School choice in Oklahoma has had bipartisan support throughout its expansion since the late 1990s, including in the creation of the Opportunity Scholarships program in 2011.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/opportunity-scholarship-program-created-in-legislation-awaiting-fallin-s-signature/article_19b87579-9ffa-5df5-b4c8-c95116b063d5.html)
Of late, school choice foes have assailed supporters of choice, including during several legislative campaigns. Advocates told The Oklahoma City Sentinel they hope O'Connor's statement on December 1, combined with wins for choice advocates in the recent election, will lead to further gains.
On election night (November 8) Carter released the issued a statement on Governor Stitt’s re-election and Education Secretary Walters’ successful campaign for State Superintendent of Public Instruction:
“Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters are steadfast champions of students and parents, and Oklahoma voters rewarded them tonight for that commitment. On the other hand, teachers’ unions and the education establishment did everything in their power this cycle to sling mud at school choice champions and prop up defenders of the status quo – and they still lost.
"They spent millions trying to redefine school choice. They spread lies and mistruths, but the public has seen through it and embraced those who advocate for parents and students instead of institutions and bureaucrats.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/afc-ok-congratulates-gov-kevin-stitt-and-state-superintendent-elect-ryan-walters-on-campaign-victories/article_22c513e8-6063-11ed-afd4-b3d1fced7b57.html )
Carter concluded: “We look forward to Gov. Stitt and Superintendent-elect Walters building on the momentum they earned tonight and fighting to make sure the voices of parents are heard in the 2023 legislative session. It is past time for our Republican policymakers to unite and deliver a victory for Oklahoma families by providing true educational freedom in Oklahoma public education.”
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan, editor emeritus and reporter. has covered school choice and education policy in general for five decades. Managing Editor Stacy Martin has covered school policy issues, including choice, and broader policy matters since entering journalism as a reporter for The Oklahoman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.