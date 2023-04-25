In support of Child Abuse Prevention Month Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma said that Aetna will donate $40,000 to three organizations doing child abuse prevention work in Oklahoma: The Care Center in Oklahoma City, Life Change Community Outreach in Tulsa and Circle of Care in Oklahoma City.
"Oklahoma recognizes the importance of families, communities and organizations partnering and collaborating to prevent child abuse and neglect. We know the value of community partnerships and the strength of Oklahoma community-based organizations that work every day to support children and families," said Brett Hayes, specialty population strategy officer at Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma. "Our work with families, communities and organizations like these provide pathways to prevent child abuse and neglect from occurring so children and families can flourish across Oklahoma."
The Care Center works to prevent child abuse through education, and help children heal after abuse. The support from Aetna will help The Care Center expand its child abuse prevention program, ROAR, in both English and Spanish. The program helps children ages four through eight learn how to protect themselves from abuse by teaching the importance of personal body safety, speaking out and identifying trusted adults.
“Not only do we need to educate parents and caregivers about how to recognize and prevent child abuse, we also need to educate and empower children to protect themselves,” said Stacy McNeiland, CEO of The Care Center. “Through our ROAR program, we’ve been able to train 70,000 kids over the past seven years. We’re looking forward to expanding our impact and working to ensure that every school district in Oklahoma County has access to life-saving knowledge and resources to prevent child abuse.”
Life Change Community Outreach
Life Change Community Outreach provides critical resources, such as food and diapers, to more than 400 families in crisis per month. The funding from Aetna will help address food insecurity and allow even more families to receive services and support.
“An integral part of addressing child abuse and neglect in Oklahoma is ensuring that families have the resources to meet the needs of their children and maintain a positive, nourishing and nurturing environment,” said Pete Kubow, director of Life Change Community Outreach. “The donation from Aetna is much needed as we continue our work to meet the growing demand for our services, which has increased by 30% in recent months.”
Circle of Care is a faith-based agency providing foster care and reunification services throughout the state of Oklahoma. The organization is committed to keeping families together through intervention, prevention and restoration with children and family-focused programs. The donation from Aetna will expand access to infant mental health care in rural communities by providing support to five children’s therapists across the state.
“We’re grateful for Aetna’s collaboration to help further our vision of creating a child-centered Oklahoma,” said Keith Howard, Circle of Care president and CEO. “We believe in leading advocacy efforts to ensure that Oklahoma leads the nation in the percentage of children in permanent, safe, nurturing and healthy homes. This donation will allow us to continue our work as a model provider of the highest quality temporary homes for children, youth and families in crisis.”
Inclusive of these donations, Aetna has pledged to donate over $600,000 to community organizations in Oklahoma.
###
About Aetna Medicaid
Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid) has over 30 years of experience managing the care of under-resourced populations, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
