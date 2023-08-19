OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Human Services, in collaboration with ABLE Tech and Bethany Children’s Health Center, have opened two Smart Home demonstration sites to showcase remote support and enabling technologies for families on the Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) waitlist, as well as families already on DDS waiver services.
A Smart home allows individuals to control appliances, thermostats, lights, and other devices remotely using a smartphone or tablet connected to the internet.
Each Smart Home includes a fully functional living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom to demonstrate how enabling technologies enhance the quality of life and independence for individuals with developmental disabilities.
The home also features assistive technologies, such as wheelchair ramps, a roll-in shower and widened doorways to increase accessibility and safety.
“We are committed to improving the lives of DDS waitlist families and want to connect them to these tools that streamline daily tasks and reduce the burden on caregivers,” said Miranda Hutchison, DDS Business Analyst II. "However, remote support and assistive and enabling technologies can be game-changing resources for all Oklahomans."
The Smart Home features enabling technologies designed for remotely controlling appliances, dispensing medications and detecting seizures, the result being increased safety and convenience for the user. From video doorbells to induction stovetops and grab bars, these technologies empower individuals with disabilities to navigate their daily routines with greater confidence.
In addition, the Smart Home offers remote support options, as well, highlighting how the increased independence afforded by these technologies allows for individuals to be supported by off-site staff rather than in-home care.
For DDS waitlist families, some of these technologies may be covered by waivers and many are also available commercially to purchase. DDS families are encouraged to coordinate with their case manager to explore options.
The Smart Home demonstration sites are in Oklahoma City and Stillwater and are open to all Oklahomans. To schedule a tour, contact shelby.sanders@okstate.edu.
To get started with DDS services, contact Liberty at 405-500-1866. For more information on the Smart Home at Bethany Children’s Health Center, visit bethanychildrens.org/smarthome,
