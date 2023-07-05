OKLAHOMA CITY – Aalim Dance Academy has received an $8,000.00 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its OKCGetsFit Wellness Initiative. The grant will be used to assist in funding Dance Passport, which will allow Aalim to meet the health, cultural and recreational needs of citizens in Oklahoma County, the press release stated.
Dance Passport will offer free, accessible cultural dance classes utilizing public park spaces and Indian Hills Pow Wow Grounds now through October. Aalim is partnering with Metropolitan School of Dance, the Groovemeant Community, the Panamanian Society of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Pow Wow Club, Samarpan Dance, and Scissortail Traditional Dance Society to offer different cultural dance styles each week.
Aalim is also working with local designer and artist John Salame for branding.
“It is a dream come true to receive this grant!” said Aalim’s creative director and president Amey Pierce. “Dance Passport will encourage people in the Oklahoma City metro to become physically active by offering free dance classes, which is a fun and exciting way to exercise.
“Because these classes focus on cultural dances, we will also be inspiring people interested in learning about different cultures to get up and move,” she added. “We appreciate the support of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation.”
Pierce continued, “Usually if people want to learn how to dance, they have to attend a studio class. Unfortunately, many people may not feel comfortable heading to a studio class by themselves, they do not have a babysitter, or they may not be able to afford classes. Dance Passport makes these classes accessible by offering them to the public and in public spaces.”
Most of the Oklahoma City classes will be offered at Will Rogers Park located at NW 36th Street and Portland. The three classes taught by the Oklahoma City Pow Wow Club will be held at the Indian Hills Pow Wow Grounds, 8980 N. Sooner Road.
Dance Passport began in June, with the next available class, Panamanian Dance, presented by Panamanian Society of Oklahoma, to be held on Saturday, July 8, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Will Rogers Park, east of the Tennis Center.
For more information on the weekly classes, call 405-844-0304 or visit Aalim’s website aalimokc.com/dance-passport.
Aalim Dance Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is promote positive awareness in celebration of movement and music through the dances of North Africa, Southwest Asia, Turkey, and Greece, and to empower individuals by providing an authentic and inclusive learning environment.
Aalim has been in Oklahoma City since 1997 and is regularly invited to participate in local festivals and teach at local schools.
Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works with donors to create charitable funds that will benefit our community both now and in the future.
For more information about the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org.
