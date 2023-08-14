OKLAHOMA CITY – Wanda Jo Peltier Stapleton (July 26, 1933 – July 26, 2023) passed away peacefully at home on her 90th birthday, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Wanda Jo was born July 26, 1933, in Checotah, Oklahoma to Zethel and Richard Gramlich.
A determined and fervent Democrat and activist, Wanda Jo was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1986 and served through 1996, representing the 93rd district in Oklahoma City. She later ran a statewide race for a seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and was runner-up with 48% of the vote.
While in elected office Wanda Jo served as vice-chair on the Health and Mental Health Committee and as vice-chair of the Education Committee. She also wrote a column, “Capitol Comments” for the Capitol Hill Beacon. Wanda Jo helped stop a permit for a transfer station in her district for unloading out-of-state garbage from trains onto trucks for disposal nearby.
Cal Hobson, former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate said, "In my 28 years in the legislature there was only one Wanda Jo. Committed to a set of values rarely seen in that whatever the personal costs for her, she never budged an inch. The more powerful her opponents from the Speaker on down the more she relished the verbal combat. I am honored to be asked to provide my memory of my friend and colleague Wanda Jo Peltier.”
In addition to her own campaigns, she worked as a consultant to numerous candidates and led teams that she trained on countless precinct walks.
Stapleton was interviewed by Tanya Finchum on May 16, 2007 as part of Oklahoma State University’s Women of the Oklahoma Legislature Oral History Project, During the interview, Wanda Jo tells how she began going door to door in numerous precincts. She said “it all started during a breakfast meeting.” After speaking to each resident, she would leave them with yellow 4 X 6 cards with the heading at the top, 'Wanda Jo’s Hot Hominy.'
“So I was getting name identification along the way, but it was a splendid recipe and I got requests for it for years to come,” she told Finchum.
James Nimmo, activist and dedicated ‘walker’ for Stapleton, said, “Wanda Jo was a general in an army of volunteers wanting to bring productive change to all Oklahomans. Her campaigns for issues and candidates were organized to the last detail as she was indefatigable in those door-to-door campaigns. That leadership and never-say-die attitude inspired all of her troops to keep going.”
Wanda Jo supported eldercare and fought for the utilities to acknowledge and rectify over-collection of payments during the Reagan era. She also sponsored a bill strengthening outpatient care for mental health for both children and adults.
Prior to running for elected office, she was involved with the National Women's Political Caucus and the National Organization for Women to help lobby for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. She helped to organize the Oklahoma Women’s Political Caucus, and served as its chair from 1980-1984.
Wanda Jo was appointed to the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women by Governor David Walters and served as its chair for one year. She was passionately committed to women's issues and frequently said, "We've got to bring about social change."
“Wanda Jo Stapleton’s greatest gift was her absolute dedication to training, launching and nurturing capable and hardworking Democratic activists with whom she shared her talent, knowledge and commitment,” said Jody Harlan, Chair Canadian County Democrats. “She was immensely successful at replicating herself with others whose lives were forever changed because we met her.”
Harlan noted, Wanda Jo became a member of the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s Activist Hall of Fame in 2009.
Stapleton's obituary states, “After Wanda's young husband, Billy Wilson, passed away in 1960, she returned to school and became the first college graduate of her family. A single mother, she was teaching at a university and asked for health benefits for her daughters. She was told to get married to qualify for those benefits. Instead, she retained legal services and sued the university for seven counts of sex discrimination.”
Wanda Jo moved to Oklahoma City in 1982 after marrying Robert Stapleton. She earned a bachelor of arts in English from Oklahoma Baptist University and a master of arts in English from the University of Kansas. She was an assistant professor of English and was the owner of a technical writing business, Peltier Pen Productions from 1977 – 1986.
Wanda loved poetry and literature. She frequently recited Shakespeare or Emily Dickinson, her obituary notes.
Pat McGuigan, conservative and editor emeritus of The City Sentinel said, “Wanda Jo Peltier Stapleton always treated me with respect and tolerance. She always responded to requests for comment, and understood the function of a free press. I have missed her in the years since our regular exchanges. I honor her memory.”
Wanda is survived by daughters, Suzanne Jacobi and Teresa Mitts and partner, Bob Harris; her sister, Vanda Boyles; grandchildren, Jenica Jacobi, Jora Jacobi and husband, Carsten Jensen, Julie Jacobi, Bobby McKinney, and Brian Mitts; great-grandchildren, Kain Mitts and Oscar Jensen. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Stapleton.
Nathaniel Batchelder, director of the Oklahoma City Peace House said, “Wanda Jo Peltier Stapleton was a warm and gracious friend and a powerful legislative advocate for women’s equality, health care and equal justice for all, and programs serving the needs of the most vulnerable. An award should be established in her name for women of like values serving humanity.”
A Celebration of Life for Wanda Jo Peltier Stapleton will take place on Friday August 18, from 2 – 4 p.m. on the 4th floor Rotunda of the Oklahoma State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Boulevard, in Oklahoma City. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood or a charity of your choice.
