A Season for Certain Things: Death and Taxes … and Fundraisers
Oklahoma City – Whenever you read a quote from Benjamin Franklin, fact-checking the reliability is usually advisable. As best as can be determined, the venerable founder (still claimed, more or less, by both Republicans and Democrats) said early in the history of the United States:
“Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
Observers of the political and non-profit endeavors might craft add “fundraisers” to make this seemingly eternal and inevitable trio: death, taxes and fundraisers.
The spring planting season has come again in Oklahoma. Many seeds are already in the ground, others to follow as sure as the sunrise and sunset. The image might also be applied to the non-stop cycle of planting seeds of another sort – raising the money to finance political activity of all sorts.
The annual cycle of GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinners is most past, but there’s more to come.
On the One Hand …
Alicia Andrews of the Oklahoma Democratic Party last week sent an email around to past supporters asking for the purchase of “early bird tickets for the Oklahoma Democratic Party's Biennial Carl Albert Dinner.”
The 2023 dinner, she said, “is poised to be our best yet and I wanted to personally invite you to join us on Saturday evening, June 3, at 7 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of celebration and inspiration.”
The dinner will be held at the Tulsa Convention Center (100 Civic Center) with a reception at 5:30 p.m., then dinner at 7 p.m.
The event regularly honors “the legacy of Oklahoma's own Carl Albert, who was a true champion of the Democratic Party and a leader in Congress. We will be joined by prominent Democrats from across the state and the nation, as we come together to celebrate our shared values and vision for a better future and recognize award recipients for the George Nigh, Bob Lemon, Opio Toure, and Carl Albert awards.”
A notable quarter -- former governor (Nigh), one of the most generous men in state history (Lemon), a history-making legislator (Toure) and the highest ranking federal official in state history (Speaker of the House Albert).
Purchasers of “EARLY BIRD tickets” will “enjoy a discounted price and secure your spot at the dinner before tickets sell out. But act fast -- early bird tickets are only available for a limited time.”
Andrews described “attendance at the Carl Albert Dinner” as “vital to the success of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.”
Prices run the gamut from $100 a head or $200 a pair to tables for $2,500 (more or less) and a range of advertising options for the event program.
Fof more information, party faithful or merely interested parties can go here:
https://secure.ngpvan.com/HPP3WdBCjEGnvbZRFEi8VA2?emci=6f1b65f2-1299-ed11-994c-00224832eb73&emdi=89729d16-71c2-ed11-a8e0-00224832e811&ceid=4069361
The Oklahoma Democratic Party’s offices are at 3815 N Santa Fe Ave., Suite 122, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, For other information about the Carl Albert dinner, contact Lauren@okdemocrats.org , telephone 405-427-3366.
… On The Other Hand
Not to be outdone, the “Southwest Oklahoma Republican PAC will hold their first annual BBQ fundraiser on Saturday April 22” The gathering will be at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex building, 920 SW Sheridan in Lawton. The event will begin at 6 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be political operative Ed Goeas, described in an email as “one of the most respected and successful Republican research and political strategists in the United States. A graduate of Cameron University (B.A. in Communications) Goeas worked for the Tarrance Group (where he was a founding partner), a Virginia based political consulting company, for 30 years, until his retirement last year.
Goeas and Democratic Party pollster Celinda Lake directed the George Washington Battleground Poll, a political research program. He will be inducted into “the American Association of Political Consultants Hall of Fame two days before he speaks at the SW Oklahoma GOP BBQ.”
His client list includes many national campaigns, and past efforts for U.S. Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, former Governor Mary Fallin and others.
He and business partner Lake are co-authors of “A Question of Respect: Bringing Us Together in a Deeply Divided Nation,” -- focused on the lack of civility in the public arena.”
According to organizers, Ed plans to fashion a “Civility Institute” at Cameron. He will hang around to autograph copies of his book after his speech at the Barbecue.
From our reliable source: Table sponsors for the event are available for $300, which includes 8 seats. Individual tickets are $40. To order tickets or for more information, email jonathangleaves@gmail.com or call 580.695.1255.
Patrick McGuigan
