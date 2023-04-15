Oklahoma City -- Christians United For Israel will soon host "A Night to Honor Israel" at First Southern Baptist Church, 6400 South Sooner Road, in Oklahoma City (zip 73135).
The program is open to the public at no charge this Thursday evening (April 20) at 7 p.m.
The “Night to Honor Israel” events across America always have many elements, consistently and explicitly described as "as an evening of celebration solidarity with the state of Israel and the Jewish people."
Jewish-American scholar David Nekrutman -- based in Israel and a graduate of Tulsa's Oral Roberts University -- will return to Oklahoma to interact and speak with those in attendance.
Nekrutman was recently named an advisor to ‘The Chosen.’
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/orthodox-jewish-theologian-david-nekrutman-is-chosen----as-an-adviser-to-the/article_00580d06-d87c-11ed-9611-5b4ac4f51732.html )
His Oklahoma ties include a memorable visit in 2015 at the Chabad Community Center of Oklahoma City in 2015. At that event, he assisted Rabbi Shlomo Riskin in unveiling historic curriculum materials to increase understanding and mutual respect among Christians and Jews.
((https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/rabbi-riskin-announces-historic-curriculum-for-israeli-schools-during-visit-to-oklahoma/article_9b4f4865-ced0-5f4d-8da4-0f20b8adaab8.html )
At this Thursday’s event, world-acclaimed Violinist Kyle Dillingham of Oklahoma will perform, as will the Quail Springs Orchestra. The Dove Dance & Arrows International troupes will thrill the crowd with their balletic tributes.
According to event organizers, Funds raised will go to CUFI's "Ministry to Israel."
Last year the events brought these results to support Israel:
* 18,500 people/families received help
* 900+ household items were given
* 20 tons of clothes given away to 10,000+ people
* 1,000+ Israeli Defense Soldiers were given financial aid
* $15,000+ was spent on supplies for Special Forces Unit
* Teams from CUFI visited hundreds of homes, worked on the streets & sponsored events for Holocaust survivors
The event is set for 7 p.m. at First Southern on South Sooner Road.
Christians United for Israel Information
Pastor John Hagee of Texas is the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel.
He has visited Oklahoma frequently over the years, but his schedule will not allow in-person participation this time.
However, organizers told The City Sentinel he will speak to the crowd at First Southern Baptist on the big screen via the Internet. Hagee is the founder and senior pastor at San Antonio's Cornerstone Church.
Christians United for Israel has sponsored events often in Oklahoma and across the United States in past years. CUFI has more than 10 million members whose focus is to "defend Israel and fight antisemitism in our communities, churches, college campuses, the media and on Capitol Hill."
Visit: https://cufi.org/ .
Locally, Jerry & Carolyn McCurry have been Oklahoma City directors for CUFI since 2006.
