Blake Wade

As a veteran, I am proud to have fought for the freedoms we enjoy here in America. Patriotic men and women put their lives on the line every day to serve our country and preserve the very rights that make this nation great.

That’s why I’m so glad to see a company like Anheuser-Busch partnering with Folds of Honor to support our veterans and honor the sacrifices that they – and their families – have made.

Alongside Folds of Honor, Anheuser-Busch has provided 44,000 financial scholarships to the spouses and children of disabled or fallen U.S. service members and first responders. Having led troops in Vietnam during a 20-year career in the U.S. Army and having the privilege to assist Oklahoma World War II veterans on several Honor Flights, I recognize the life-changing impact programs like these have on military families.

To serve our country is both a privilege and a sacrifice, and partnerships like this one that honor our servicemen and women reignite my pride and excitement for America’s veteran community.

Sincerely,

J. Blake Wade

Ret. U.S. Army Major
Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

 
 

