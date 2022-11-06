In the Sunday, November 6, print editions of The Oklahoman, the state’s largest newspaper, a letter from a person named JB Schuelein was printed.
The letter said:
“Oklahomans deserve a state treasurer who is committed to transparency, financial stewardship and sound investment practices in our state Capitol.
“The State Treasurer serves the people of Oklahoma by providing sound banking and investment services, reuniting individuals and businesses with their unclaimed property, and promoting economic opportunities in a fiscally responsible and efficient manner while adhering to the highest professional and ethical standards.
“Outgoing state Treasurer Randy McDaniel has met this standard in his four years in office.”
Schuelein, of Oklahoma City, continued: “We need a treasurer who has a spotless career in banking and financing spanning decades, one who knows Oklahoma communities -- large and small. We do not need a treasurer whose banking practices were unsafe and unsound. Let's say 'yes' to professionalism and integrity on Nov. 8.”
The printed version of the letter did not give a specific preference for voters.
In an analysis posted on October 30 and in the November print edition, The Oklahoma City Sentinel (not the state’s largest newspaper) sketched the credentials of Charles de Coune, the Democratic nominee for the position of Oklahoma State Treasurer.
Your humble servant (me) commends the earlier report to your attention.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/state-treasurer-candidate-faces-long-odds-so-what-charles-de-coune-is-a-happy-warrior/article_733e9b9e-587c-11ed-aa19-3b95758c580e.html).
That earlier analysis noted:
"The Republican nominee in this race, State Representative Todd Russ of Clinton, is considered the front-runner. He has a hefty lead in opinion polling, but he is not the incumbent in the job he is seeking. He was supposed to be part of an election forum a few weeks back, and had indicated he would be there … but he was not. This past weekend, he was slated to be a participant in a campaign forum hosted by the Bethany Tribune … but he was not there."
Charles de Coune has visited multiple community forums.
He has ventured into areas of the state known for having Republican leanings.
Elections, especially for someone seeking popular support for a particular job for the first time, are often compared to job interviews.
For most professions, the first thing to do when you want a new job is … to show up for the interview.
I report. I reflect. From time to time, I comment.
On Tuesday, November 8 – if you did not already vote early -- you decide.
