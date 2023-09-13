September 11, 2023, gave us a kinder, gentler, and more professional TPS (Tulsa Public Schools) board meeting. The atmosphere was palpably different.
Everyone was calm. Everyone was treated with noticeable respect: TPS officials, all board members and even audience members. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief as the meeting ended after just one and one-half hours.
Deputy Shannon represented TPS, Board Vice President Croisant chaired, and four additional board members (E’Lena Ashley, Susan Lamb, Diamond Marshall, and Dr. Jennettie Marshall) were present for a quorum of five.
The Incoming Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson sat in her usual “helper” seat as the Chief Learning Officer.
The audience numbered about forty-five.
Half appeared delighted with the anticipated change of Superintendent; the other half is still reeling from the blow.
The board meeting started out like every other board meeting I have witnessed over the recent 16 months. First, there was an excellent flag ceremony conducted by a local ROTC. This time the conductors were from the Edison Junior ROTC.
Second, some items were pulled from the agenda and agenda errors were corrected.
Third, we enjoyed a news round-up filled with positive pictures of students and teachers joyfully interacting and learning.
Fourth, the minutes of three previous, yet recent, meetings were approved.
The Consent Agenda was the next item of business. I was startled to hear Deputy Shannon announce that she had had questions from the board. Wow, she then proceeded to review those questions and answers for the benefit of the public. This has never happened before!
Deputy Shannon then asked for additional board questions … long pause, an audible sigh from an audience member seated far behind me, and then Board Member Ashley began to ask the expected few questions about the monthly encumbrance report.
I have never seen an encumbrance report which I believe lists financial information about employees’ jobs. It is not made available to the public. I am sure I could get a copy using the Freedom of Information Act, but I have not done that fearing that I would not have a clue about what I was looking at!
Usually, the encumbrance questions are greeted with clear annoyance from the Superintendent and increased eye rolling from Board Member Diamond Marshall. BUT THIS TIME Deputy Shannon calmly asked Chief Financial and Operations Officer Robles to respond to each inquiry. He was ready for each question and appeared to view the Q and A as simply part of his job. It was so calm, respectful, and professional. I ignored the continued eye rolling.
A staff report about a few changes to the school wide Behavior Response Plan followed. The changes appeared to be creating more effective controls for student misbehavior. I applaud that effort. A child cannot learn in a chaotic classroom.
Just before Citizen’s Comments, board members have their chance to give a report. Dr. Marshall told us about an uplifting ceremony that she attended honoring a number of employees whose good work had been overlooked.
Then her tone changed from cheerful and uplifting to serious and corrective. She spoke directly to the board reminding them that the board sets the tone for the school district. I thought she was surely referring to the angry exchanges which occurred in recent board meetings.
Instead, she first noted that the August 28 State School Board Meeting was productive implying that the board needs to be positive about change and stop publicly complaining about Superintendent Ryan Walters.
Then she said that a board member had denigrated “Ms. Dixon” in a Facebook post and should publicly apologize. She stopped talking and was looking straight across the room at Board Member Ashley.
Then Board Member Ashley began to speak. She first said that she agreed with all that Dr. Marshall had said. She then publicly apologized to Ms. Dixon, noted that she had privately apologized earlier, and stated that she regrets having inadvertently reposted an old, discredited post from a teacher.
Board Member Ashley concluded by saying that she applauds all board members being polite to each other.
I just had to look right at Diamond Marshall while both Dr. Marshall and E’Lena Ashley were speaking. I hope she was listening carefully.
Nine Citizen’s comments concluded the meeting. There was one comment suggesting that the board should not consider any internal candidates for the new Superintendent job and could easily find good candidates who are already familiar with TPS without a national search.
Several comments included anti-Ryan-Walters material. One comment thanked Board Member Ashley for encouraging her to get more involved in what happens at the board. The speaker said that we must act in love, all questions matter, all children matter and that the board should leave the parenting to the parents.
After the seventh commenter finished Vice President Croisant announced that the next person would be the final speaker. My husband, Michael waved his hand at the board since he was also scheduled to comment. To our great surprise and delight, Vice President Croisant got up and consulted with Board Clerk Bozone.
The eighth speaker spoke and then Michael was up giving his talk comparing the behavior of all seven board members without mentioning any names. Of course, he was accurate and wonderful!
Here is some almost secret information. Ten minutes before the Board Meeting convened there was a religious event in the meeting room. Shh, don’t tell anyone.
A dozen of us got in a circle in the north side of the room. We publicly prayed for the board as a whole and then took turns praying for each individual member. We prayed for discernment, wisdom, and decisions that were good for the children of Tulsa Public Schools. I feel confident that our prayers were heard. We plan to publicly pray before every board meeting.
In just four short days, September 16, Interim TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson officially takes over.
She and State Superintendent Ryan Walters had a productive meeting at the service center on August 25, 2023. The meeting, which was requested by Walters, resulted in agreements about:
(1) ways to measure progress in literacy
(2) meeting again before the OSBE Meeting
(3) topics TPS will cover at that 9/28/23 meeting
The meeting covered:
*School finances including encumbrances
* Schools on the “F” list
* Improving reading proficiency
* Measuring growth
* Challenges to seeing significant growth in a year
* Strategies for quickly improving reading
* Opportunities for educator training
* Regular check ins over the next few weeks
I am thrilled with the idea of a partnership between the State Board of Education and TPS, with the reminder that the school board sets the tone for the district, and with the changes that I saw in this meeting. I can hardly wait for the next meeting.
It is a mere one week away Monday September 18 at 6:30 in the Cheryl Selman Room, ground floor of the Charles C. Manson Education Service Center 3027 New Haven.
Please join us! Beyond any headline or controversy, the education of children within a community chart its future.
Note: This story first appeared online here at City Sentinel-Tulsa.: https://www.citynewstulsa.com/education/a-changed-atmosphere-at-the-tps-board-meeting/article_66adc872-51d8-11ee-af72-d7e2490e363c.html . It is reposted here with permission.
