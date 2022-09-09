Freedom Flag

This graphic provides an explanation of of the meaning of the 9/11 Remembrance Flag that will fly at the Oklahoma State Capitol from September 9 to 16, 2022. 

 Graphic Provided
 
Oklahoma City -- The official 9/11 Remembrance “Freedom Flag” will be flown at the Oklahoma State Capitol beginning Friday (September 9) through September 16 in remembrance of the victims who died, first responders and military personnel that responded to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
 
This past legislative session, Senate Bill 1466 was enacted, authorizing the commemorative flag to be flown on state property
 
The legislation was sponsored by Senators Dave Rader of Tulsa and Blake Stephens of Tahlequah and Representatives Daniel Pae of Lawton and Melissa Provenzano of Tulsa.
 
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said the flag’s symbolic meaning shows Oklahoma will never forget the unimaginable tragedy that happened in 2001.
 
“We have lost thousands of Americans, including many Oklahomans, since the horrific events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001,” Pro Tem Treat said.
 
“Flying the Freedom Flag in the honor of those who died on that day or those who fought for our freedom since is a gesture that shows we will always honor the victims and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
 
"Each mark on the flag is symbolic and is an important reminder that our freedom isn’t free. I appreciate The Freedom Flag Foundation’s efforts in making this flag and for working with states around the country to enact legislation to make it the official commemorative flag for Sept. 11.”
 
The Freedom Flag Foundation is a non-profit, all volunteer-led organization formed to establish the Freedom Flag as a national symbol of remembrance for Sept. 11, 2001.
 
According to the foundation, the Freedom Flag is the nation’s only codified 9/11 flag of remembrance. It has been flown in all 50 states, including over 2,000 schools, fire stations and government buildings.
 
Learn more about The Freedom Flag Foundation, here: https://www.freedomflagfoundation.org/
 
 
 
 
