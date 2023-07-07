A new $700 million project called the Boardwalk could bring a boost to downtown Oklahoma City that will take it to the next level with entertainment, living spaces, jobs, and parking spaces.
The project will begin in June 2024 and take 5 to 7 years to complete.
The Boardwalk is now one step closer. President of Alliance for Economic Development Kevin Tsoodle said, "folks want to live downtown. They're becoming more accustomed to living in high rise dense apartments,
The city's Tax Increment District Review Committee approved the 2 million square foot development that will add three residential towers, more than 900 jobs, nearly 900 parking spaces, a lagoon, a workforce development center, restaurants and more entertainment to the lower Bricktown District.
Bricktown District Manager Justin O'Neal said, " I think Oklahoma City is in its prime, and its growing every day, and its just growing in that direction...it will be a massive win for Oklahoma City. A new addition to the skyline, new addition to Bricktown, and a kind of a win for everyone."
Funding for the project is from investors and lenders, the city will provide incentives through tax increment financing.
The next step is for city council to provide further approval.
