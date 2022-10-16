Oklahoma City -– In 2023, the Redbud Classic, Oklahoma City’s esteemed running and cycling tradition, will celebrate forty years of bringing fun, fitness and philanthropy to the community.
Registration is now open for all Redbud events set for the weekend of Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Each year, the Redbud Foundation Board of Directors selects an Oklahoma City nonprofit organization with whom to partner and serve as the beneficiary of event proceeds. Annually, multiple agencies apply to the Redbud Classic as potential beneficiaries.
Wings Special Needs Community (Wings), a nonprofit organization with a mission to enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities through social, vocational and residential programs, was selected to serve as the 2023 beneficiary.
“As we gear up for race season, we want people to understand that when you register for a Redbud Classic event, you’re not only signing up for a race —- you are supporting Oklahoma City through fun, fitness and philanthropy,” Redbud Classic Race Director Kristin Hersom said.
“Your registration is going to individuals in our community who need it most with our annual beneficiary, Wings, to support adults with developmental disabilities.”
According to a press release from Redbud organizers, “Wings is a place where adults with disabilities can feel safe and independent, develop productive job skills and live healthy, satisfying and enjoyable lives while serving their community. In their commitment to enhance the lives of these adults, Wings has two programs, the Day Program and the Social Club, where members are taught health, culinary, art and life skills and can further develop in a fun, safe and social environment.”
“We are honored and excited to partner with the Redbud Classic and serve as this year’s beneficiary,” Wings Development Officer Allyson Wolfe said in the release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“We have worked tirelessly to build a strong, stable organization that is making a real and lasting impact on our members’ quality of life, and ensure we are taking the worry off families who stress about if their child will be taken care of and be able to live a full life after they’re gone.”
The 2023 Redbud Classic features events for the whole family starting on Saturday, April 15, with 10- and 30-Mile Bike Tours, a 50-Mile Fondo and a 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run, in addition to a 1-Mile Woof Walk. The events continue on Sunday, April 16, with 5K and 10K timed runs, 5K Wheelchair and Pushchair Event, 2-Mile Walk and 2-Mile Baby Stroller Derby.
The 1-Mile Woof Walk will take place immediately following the 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run on Saturday, April 15. Registration costs $15 per dog and each owner will receive a medal along with a bandana for their pet. Dogs are required to be leashed at all times, with no retractable leashes allowed.
The Redbud Classic events continue past the finish line with the Redbud BASH. The BASH will be held Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m. in the finish area at Nichols Hills Plaza.
There will be a variety of food from some of Oklahoma’s premier food trucks, beverages from COOP Ale Works and other sponsors, free family-friendly games and activities, music and other entertainment.
Interested participants can register online today, at this link:
In-person registration will be available at the registration office between April 13-16. By registering early at redbud.org, participants are more likely to receive the lowest available registration prices, their choice of T-shirt size as well as a timing tag.
“Everyone deserves to live a full, vibrant life, and through your registration or donation to the 2023 Redbud Classic, you will be helping provide resources to ensure these members of our community are engaged in educational, social and volunteer work that profoundly impacts their quality of life and physical and mental health,” Hersom said.
For complete event details including start times, course maps and registration information, visit redbud.org.
