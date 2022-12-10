The dedicated folks in charge of the 2022 Scissortail Chanukah Festival are busy with all the details for one of the highlights of every Blessed Holiday season in Oklahoma City.
Their rhetorical question, sent to this reporter, is: “Chanukah is almost here, and we are ready! Are you? Plan to bring your family, friends, and neighbors to Scissortail Park on the first night of Chanukah, for the Scissortail Chanukah Festival.”
Want to know more or get started with your own planning?
In that case: “Go to facebook.com/chabadokc to share this fun and meaningful event with everyone you know!”
Scissortail Chanukah Festivals leaders promised “This year's revamped program has brand-new entertainment and fun. An eight-piece brass band will set the joyful mood as you ride carnival rides, pet exotic animals, nosh on kosher festival food, shop the Festival market for Chanukah goodies, cheer with Mayor David Holt as we light the giant menorah, and MUCH more.
“Come together with people from all backgrounds and walks of life to celebrate this festival of light.”
The event promises to be free and family-friendly. It is open to every one.
A comparatively new addition to the fun activities is the wildly popular Car Menorah parade, set for the fifth night of Chanukah (December 22). The caravan will “light up the streets of” Oklahoma City.
Participants are invited to decorate vehicles with a Chanukah menorah, as well as “balloons, streamers, tinsel, Chanukah greetings written in shoe polish.”
Other decorative ideas inclulde Chanukah car flags.” The plan is ultimately simple: “most of all be ready to wave and smile as we spread light through Oklahoma City”
The caravan/parade will culminates in a menorah lighting at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – the place where the local community Chanukah ceremonies began during the revitalization of the downtown area.
The events at the ballpark will include “prizes for decorated vehicles, music and dancing, and a chocolate coin drop by the Oklahoma City Fire Department. If you can't make the parade you can still join us for the menorah lighting at 7 p.m. on the west side of the ballpark” on Joe Carter Avenue, between Main Street and Reno Avenue.
To boost your level of participation, send an email message to: info@jewishokc.com … type "Car Menorah" in the subject line. Then, write this message: "I would like to know more about acquiring a car menorah." Be sure to provide your name and phone number in the email message.
Click HERE for more information and to RSVP for one or both events:
For a visual trip down memory lane, check out the first Car Menorah Caravan pictures from 2012:
https://www.jewishokc.com/templates/photogallery_cdo/aid/2082276/jewish/Some-Scenes-From-the-Chanukah-Mobile-2012.htm
Another memorable step along the creative path for observances of a great tradition came in 2016 when the world’s first-ever Drone-borne Menorah – dubbed the “Drone-orah” was the star of the 2016 Bricktown Menorah lighting ceremony on December 26, 2016.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/drone-orah-makes-its-debut-at-oklahoma-city-s-annual-bricktown-menorah-lighting/article_2f53d9a7-cad9-5b27-9a36-99b3ed7f7ee3.html )
Organizers of Scissortail Chanukah 2022 expressed “heartfelt thanks go to 2022 Chanukah sponsors (to date)” --
* Keller Williams, Uptown Grocery, M&M Energy Supply,
* Linda Gardner, Oklahoma Israel Exchange (OKIE), and
* BancFirst, Heartland, and the Reshef children .
