OKLAHOMA CITY –The 45th Annual Paseo Arts Festival will take place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 and May 29 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. with live music until 10 p.m., and May 30 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Visitors will enjoy over 100 nationally acclaimed visual artists from as far as California and Ohio, who will fill the Historic Paseo Arts District with original artwork. Artists will display works from painting, ceramics and photography to woodworking, glass, sculpture and jewelry.
“We are thrilled to be back on track with our festival in the spring,” says Amanda Bleakley, executive director of the Paseo Arts Association. “We had to temporarily move it because of COVID and it just feels better to be back in May.”
Voted Best Free Entertainment in Oklahoma Gazette’s 2021 Best of OKC, the festival is also well-known for its more than 50 live entertainers, including Edgar Cruz, Ken Pomeroy, Jahruba and Uncle Zep, who will perform on one of two stages, donating their time and talents to support the Paseo, according to Bleakley.
The food court will feature 18 food and drink vendors with traditional and not-so-traditional festival treats, both savory and sweet. Festival fare will include everything from Indian tacos, hand-pulled noodles (La Mian), authentic street tacos, monster wraps to handmade natural ice-cream pops and roasted almonds.
Returning this year will be craft beers on tap featuring Stella Artois, Karbach Tasty Waves and Golden Road Mango Cart all ice cold and served by the south stage. Karbach Lovestreet, Jukebock and Ranch Water in 12 oz cans and popular Festival Budweiser products will be offered at all three beverage tents.
The children’s tent will continue to feature the ever popular spin art machine, along with other new and fun crafts free to be enjoyed by kids of all ages, Bleakley said.
Volunteers for the Festival can sign up at thepaseo.org/festival.
Guests will be shuttled on a Village Deluxe Motorcoach, which will run a continuous route from the free parking lot at First Christian Church at NW 36th & Walker, with drop offs at the north end of the festival at 30th & Dewey. Shuttle hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29 and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
The Paseo Arts Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Paseo Arts Association. The money raised through beverage and merchandise sales directly supports the mission of the 501(c)3 nonprofit and is used to put on Paseo programs and events provided to the community year-round.
For more information visit thepaseo.org or call 405-525-2688. For daily updates, connect on Instagram @paseoartsdistrict, Facebook @paseoartsdistrict and Twitter @PaseoOKC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.