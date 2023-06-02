Oklahoma City – The state's largest nation of Native Americans counts 400,000 people as tribal members, but only a few thousand people vote in recurring government elections.
Back in 2019, in the general election for tribal chief, a little less than 14,000 votes were spread across three candidates.
The third place candidate had been disqualified. That candidate had been critical of the incumbent. After that particular challenger was bumped off the ballot, reform forces lost heart.
The incumbent-winner prevailed with 7,933 votes.
Wags who pay attention to such things remark, somewhat ruefully, that fewer than 8,000 people determined the tribe’s near-term future for about … 400,000 members.
Some analysts conclude that half of the votes cast in the Cherokee Nation’s 2019 and 2021 elections came from people who live in ... California.
Sovereignty as so-far interpreted in courts allows the tribal government to set the rules for elections and candidates. (And that’s not all – the guy who wants to be re-elected for yet-another term tried to ban the Oklahoma state flag from tribal government lands. He backed off that position when even allies told him it was a bridge too far.)
Over the decades, as central governments grew more powerful, Big Tribe balloting has become less competitive.
Among those frozen out of power are people from families with some of the best-known names in the storied history of the Cherokee people.
There is too much power concentrated in too few hands. Similarly concentrated power, and marginalization of critics, is happening in other tribes.
Members of the Big Tribes and the smaller nations know these things. Some benefit from the situation, some do not. These thoughts are not matters of interpretation, they are reflections on factual patterns over half-a-lifetime.
Things are tough for many dissenting voices in Indian Country. The willingness of Big Tribe leaders to throw their weight around intensified after ‘McGirt v. Oklahoma’ in 2020. That 5-4 edict has been rolled back in part by a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court majority. Still, the long-term meaning of sovereignty -- in criminal law, civil procedure and power and in economic regulation -- is murky.
A phenomenon known as "running the margins" has its roots in the American gaming industry.
It's what people say, knowingly, to each other when "The House" (the management) wins, and wins, and wins -- over, and over, and over.
Decades go, "Running the Margins" was applied to Indian County elections. Wags whisper the phrase when the powers-that-be get reelected over, and over, and over.
No surprise, uncertainty about application of Oklahoma law continues in about 45 percent of the state’s land mass, with Big Tribe leaders predicting disaster unless their members are exempted from state government taxation.
People trying to govern the entire state hope and pray for the best.
The next election for Oklahoma's largest tribe is tomorrow – Saturday, June 3. Those who did not register by March 31 cannot vote. What folks in other political settings call "The Establishment" will likely to win but if runoffs are needed they will be held later/
These observations come from a person who lives in a free country, and in a state where the right to speak one's mind recently won an important ratification.
And this missive from your humble servant hasn’t even raised anew the thorny issues surrounding the question “Who is An Indian?”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/who-is-an-indian-the-answer-is-of-more-than-passing-interest/article_4f47cf84-41ad-11ed-ba53-0bf5f2e7bb1a.html )
Yeah, still paying attention in this corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.