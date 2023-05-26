Make summer a splash with a part-time OKC Parks position. Those interested in full-time work can also interview for various grounds and water line maintenance positions at the event. Applicants can visit the City’s one-stop hiring event June 8 to interview and potentially leave with conditional job offers the same day.
When: Thursday, June 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: 420 W. Main St.
What to bring: A state-issued ID is required to interview.
How: Apply online by June 6 at okc.gov/careers. Then attend the hiring event June 8.
Be prepared to: interview, start the background check process and undergo mandatory drug testing and physical examinations if required for the position.
Parking: Validated parking is available at the Sheridan-Walker Public Parking Garage, 501 W. Sheridan Ave.
The City will interview for the following: Part-time positions
- Administration Technician (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $10 an hour)
Employees assist in administrative matters, maintain statistical records, verify reports for accuracy and completeness and support professional staff. Must be age 18+.
- Cashier I (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $8.25 an hour)
Employees accept cash and make change, follow cash handling procedures, exam (is exam correct?) tickets and refuse admittance of patrons without tickets or passes. Must be age 16+.
- Cashier II (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $9.75 an hour)
Employees greet the public, provide customer assistance, calculate cost of sales, accept payments and make change, maintain sales items, check delivery orders and train part-time staff. Must be age 18+.
- Lifeguard I (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $13 an hour)
Employees observe and rescue swimmers, enforce facility rules, maintain order in the pool, and maintain a safe/clean swim environment. This position has seasonal incentives. Training provided; must be age 16+.
- Lifeguard II (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $15 an hour)
Employees observe and rescue swimmers, enforce facility rules, and maintain order in the pool. This position has seasonal incentives. Training provided; must be age 16+.
- Recreation Leader I (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $8.25 an hour)
Employees provide customer assistance at City pools and recreation centers, monitor pool slides, prepare for scheduled activities, and take care of facility equipment. Must be age 16+.
- Recreation Leader II (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $9.75 an hour)
Employees take inventory of supplies and equipment, monitor participants, maintain facilities, answer customers’ questions, assist in preparing reports, supervise and coordinate work assignments, and develop and promote recreation programs at City pools and recreation centers. Must be age 18+.
Full-time positions
- Collection and Distribution Trainee (Utilities Department, starting pay $18.25 an hour)
Employees install, maintain and repair water lines, water meters, water valves, fire hydrants, sewer lines, pumps, manholes and other system components. Must be age 18+ and have a valid driver’s license (Operator) to qualify.
- Grounds Maintenance Operator Trainee (Parks & Airports Department, starting pay $15.68 an hour)
Employees perform different facilities and grounds maintenance tasks that use vehicles, mowing equipment, standard electrical and hand tools. Must be age 18+ and have a valid driver’s license (Operator) to qualify.
- Grounds Maintenance Operator I (Parks & Airports Department, starting pay $16.39 an hour)
Employees drive and operate different vehicles and mowing equipment, repair facilities and equipment, and use standard and gasoline-powered yard tools to maintain City grounds. Must be age 18+ and have a valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to qualify.
Employment with the City means yearly performance-based raises and regular cost-of-living increases.
In addition to competitive pay, full-time employees earn a total rewards package that includes 96 hours of vacation leave per year, 130 hours of sick leave per year, 11 regular holidays per year, employer-paid parking/EMBARK bus pass for eligible employees working at the downtown campus, a 25-year pension plan, a free medical center for employees and covered dependents, tuition reimbursement and extensive professional development courses and life, health, dental and vision insurance options. For more information, visit okc.gov/careers or call (405) 297-2530.
