It’s estimated that only one-half of one percent of U.S. companies have been around for 100 years, and less than 1,200 are now 100 years old and still under the same family ownership and operation. But here at Mills Machine Company, we’ve beaten the odds.
For more than 100 years, we have custom manufactured shallow infrastructure earth drilling tools, bits, and related accessories for the water well, environmental, construction, geothermal, and blast hole mining industries.
Having managed this business for more than four decades and guided it through multiple oil booms, busts, and recessions, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the past three years have been the most difficult.
Finding willing and qualified workers has always been a challenge – but one that I felt could be solved with a little bit of elbow grease. While serving as the chairman of the State Chamber of Oklahoma, I encouraged private sector business owners to visit local classrooms and explain to students how their academics could be applied to a career.
Engaging with students and helping them see a future in the workplace is not only a common-sense approach to the problem we faced, but very fulfilling personally.
Though we struggled before to find workers before COVID, the federal government’s response to the pandemic made this even more difficult. Oklahoma employers are continuing to reap the consequences of the federal government’s incentives encouraging able-bodied Americans to stay home.
The lack of workforce fueled the supply chain crisis we continue to battle and the is the root cause of all our problems today.
Alleviating supply chain concerns for my company has become a full-time job. We’ve had to hire an employee who spends all day sourcing the best material prices and availability.
We have successfully sourced 40 to 50 new vendors in the last year, and we’re constantly looking for new vendors so that we can remain competitive for our customers. But purchasing large quantities and storing these items hamstrings our cashflow.
The lack of workforce and supply chain issues, combined with 40-year high inflationary pressures, have made this economy the most difficult economy I have dealt with in more than 40 years.
Before the pandemic, we had predictable price increases of 3% to 3.5% per year. Between 2020 and 2022, we faced price increases of 10% to 50%. Now in 2023, the prices seemed to have stabilized for now on some products but are still increasing on others.
Because we offer thousands of products, re-pricing is a significant undertaking. We’ve settled on re-pricing every 90 days, though even that isn’t as frequently as it probably ought to be. Any relief I receive from suppliers I provide to my customers. Should I ever be able to negotiate a lower price for materials, I pass those savings along to my customers to promote goodwill.
We also have been forced to import materials to be competitive.
When former-President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese metal products, I was excited about the prospects of on-shoring production from U.S. steel mills.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. I explored options for on-shoring and near shoring and it just hasn’t been competitive. The tariffs simply added 25% to the cost of raw materials making it harder to be competitive in the world economy.
While our annual sales are like pre-COVID levels, it’s not because we are selling more products. We’re selling less, but our prices are higher.
I personally am putting in longer hours at work in the office and at home because I’m having to spend more time on day-to-day operations like workforce issues and adjusting pricing resulting in less time for marketing, new product development, and business expansion.
We continue to have less cashflow because we are buying and storing more materials at higher costs and because of high tariffs. That limited cashflow also impacts our ability to buy additional equipment and hire more employees.
I love what I do and hope to one day pass this business on to the next generation.
All I ask is for Congress to please allow me to do just that. We need our lawmakers to encourage able-bodied Americans to return to the workforce. We don’t need a higher tax bill that would further restrict our cashflow. On behalf of all small business owners, I implore legislators to please not make it any harder for me to stay in business here in Oklahoma.
Chuck Mills is the President of Mills Machine Company, Inc. located in Shawnee, Oklahoma. His email address is Chuck@MillsMachine.com.
