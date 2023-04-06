Oklahoma City University’s Twelfth Annual Women in Leadership conference on April 25 invites attendees to explore what it takes to advance women to the next level in their careers and personal lives.
Under the theme “Evolve,” more than 400 participants are anticipated to attend the annual conference at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
This year’s conference will feature prominent TV journalist Gretchen Carlson, Prairie Surf Media founder and co-CEO Rachel Cannon, and consumer behavioral scientist and Vanderbilt University professor Kelly Goldsmith.
The 2023 conference theme, “Evolve,” was chosen to reflect the great transformation of today’s modern world. As we look back on the challenges posed by the pandemic, it is clear that the world of work and leadership is changing at an unprecedented pace.
The theme "Evolve" speaks to this moment in time, highlighting the importance of adaptability and continuous growth and development for individuals, businesses and leaders.
“Under this theme, speakers will examine the latest trends, best practices and innovative approaches to leadership, and have the opportunity to network and connect with your peers from different industries and backgrounds,” said Melissa Cory, conference co-founder and director of Executive and Professional Education programs at OCU’s Meinders School of Business.
In a press relese sent to The City Sentinel, Cory said, “We hope to add skills to navigate these changes, build resilience and drive success in the future workplace. Whether you are a seasoned leader or just starting your journey, I believe that this conference will provide you with valuable insights and new perspectives that will help you grow and develop as a leader.”
In-person and virtual audiences will hear about reinterpreting business insights in times of change, communicating with multiple generations, tips to increase self-confidence and influential speaking, as well as inspiring stories from a diverse group of presenters.
There will be a panel discussion titled “Thriving in a Uniquely Challenging Business Environment.”
There will also be networking opportunities designed to lead to more discovery, learning and growth.
While those who have attended the conference have embraced the educational and empowering value of the event, more and more companies have come to understand the benefits of this local conference, Cory said.
“When companies support the active professional development of their team, it demonstrates that their people are important. The result is more engaged employees,” Cory added.
More importantly, a news release from OCU stressed, "the conference aims to build community and provide an opportunity to support each other for a stronger business environment."
“We make new connections and strengthen others. It is always my hope that our guests discover something new and make a commitment to continue to invest in themselves and help others,” Cory said.
For more information, including speakers’ bios, visit okcwomeninleadership.com.
In-person conference registration is $225 (lunch and refreshments provided), virtual registration is $125 and can be made online at okcwomeninleadership.com or by calling Melissa Cory at 405-208-5540.
