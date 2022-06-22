OKLAHOMA CITY – Empowering women and providing educational tools to help them succeed in their agricultural endeavors is the goal of the upcoming Women in Agriculture and Small Business conference. The event is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, August 4-5 at the Champion Convention Center, 803 S Meridian Avenue, in Oklahoma City. Registration will take place from 8:15 – 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The welcome keynote speech will be “Current Trends and Impact Affecting Cattle Markets and Agriculture,” by Kelli Payne, General Manager Oklahoma National Stockyard.
“Women in the agricultural field usually don’t have a lot of local counterparts,” said Sonya McDaniel, Oklahoma State University Extension educator and director of the Pottawatomie County OSU Extension office. “This conference will bring together women who walk the same walk they do.”
The $75 registration fee increases to $125 after July 13. The full agenda is available online.
Four educational programs have been developed, including agricultural production, alternative enterprises, beginning farmer and business and finance. The programs will feature a total of 24 breakout sessions on topics from record keeping, farm to food production and farmers markets to building healthier soil, preventing plant diseases and estate planning.
Feedback from previous events indicated the participants found it beneficial to have time to network with others.
“We’ve built in a lot of time for networking and for the women to be social and build connections with other women in agriculture across the state,” McDaniel said.
“We also have several inspirational speakers who will talk about the influence women have in the agricultural industry in communities in Oklahoma,” McDaniel added. “Simply because you’re a producer from a small area doesn’t mean you can’t have a big impact in the agricultural world.”
Courtney Bir, OSU Extension farm management specialist, said the planning committee worked to create a learning opportunity that would appeal to women involved in all aspects of the agricultural industry.
“There will be something for everyone, from beginning farmers/ranchers to established operators,” Bir said. “We’ll talk about traditional topics and enterprises, such as cattle, as well as diverse enterprises and new ways of interacting with customers.”
Typically seen as a male-dominated industry, women are coming to the forefront in agriculture, and roles are changing, according to Bir.
“Women have always been involved in agriculture, but now more women own their own operation or have official management roles in a larger family operation,” Bir continued. “We hope this conference will help these women answer questions and spark new ideas.”
Special guest keynote presenters will include Brandi Buzzard, a rural life blogger of Buzzard’s Beat. She will discuss, “Making Your Own Luck.” A rancher, working mom and wife, for more than a decade, Buzzard has been a passionate agriculture advocate, while helping others share their agriculture story, the press release stated.
Sponsored by Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Brooke Clay Taylor, with Rural Gone Urban, will give a presentation about living the life you want, professionally and personally, despite obstacles and challenges.
Both keynote presenters will provide a break out session during the conference focusing on marketing, how to tell your story and sell your brand.
The day two opening session will feature Joni Nash, discussing "Being a Leader for Rural Development in Your Community."
For more information about the Women in Agriculture and Small Business Conference, contact Sonya McDaniel at 405-273-7683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.