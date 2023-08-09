A recent report by Tourism Economics traced the flow of visitor-related expenditures through the local economy.
Visit Oklahoma City President Zac Craig said, “We have various indicators that our visitor economy had surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but this data gives us a deeper understanding of the power of tourism in Oklahoma City...a total impact of more than $4 billion (about $12 per person in the US) from the travel sector is very exciting. And we expect tourism’s economic impact to continue climbing as Visit OKC elevates or destination marketing across national and international audiences and partners add new attractions throughout the city.”
Annual economic impact was projected at $4.3 billion, from 23.2 million visitors.
Visitor expenditures in 2022 included food and beverage (26%), recreation and entertainment (19%), lodging (18%), and transportation (15%).
This economic impact has sustained over "33,888 jobs and generated $343 million in state and local tax revenue in 2022," the analysis found.
Craig went on to say, “Oklahoma City has invested in itself with entertainment venues and districts through the MAPS program for decades, and this investment is paying dividends...our entire community has blossomed because of MAPs, which can be seen in our new convention center complex, streetcar infrastructure and world-class attractions and districts that elevate us as a meetings and sports destination and leisure travel destination.”
Notes: A division of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Visit Oklahoma City (Visit OKC -- https://www.visitokc.com ) is described as "is tourism information source for visitors to and the citizens of Oklahoma City, as well as the home to OKC Sports. As the City’s official destination marketing organization, the mission of Visit OKC is to contribute to the economic well-being of Oklahoma City and its citizens through the solicitation and servicing of conventions, sporting events, and other related group businesses, to promote the city as a first-class visitor destination, and to enhance Oklahoma City's name and image."
