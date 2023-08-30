Oklahoma City -- The sixth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, November 8.
Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the state of aerospace, emerging technologies, workforce and space.
Retired U.S. Navy Commander and former NASA Astronaut John B. Herrington is set to deliver the keynote address. Born in Wetumka, Oklahoma, Commander John B. Herrington is a Chickasaw Hall of Fame inductee, hailed as the first Native American in space.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of Colorado, a master's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and a PhD in Education from the University of Idaho.
As a skilled naval aviator and test pilot, he boasts over 5,000 flight hours across 30+ aircraft types, including a 330+ hour space journey aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour, conducting nearly 20 hours of spacewalks. Beyond space, he cycled 4,200 miles across the U.S. in 2008 to promote STEM interest among Native American youth, showcasing his commitment to education and exploration.
The event will continue with various panels featuring leaders in Oklahoma’s aerospace, defense and aviation industry. These panels include:
State of Aerospace in Oklahoma: The State of Aerospace in Oklahoma panel will provide an in-depth look at the current state of the aerospace industry in Oklahoma. A press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper said, “Attendees will hear from industry leaders about the latest projects, new business developments and the economic impact of the aerospace sector on the state. This panel will also highlight Oklahoma's commitment to innovation, research and development and the future growth of the industry."
Moderated by State Director of Aerospace and Defense Hopper Smith. Speakers include Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies, Commander of the 137th Special Operations Wing Colonel Jason ‘Dog’ Davis, Deputy Commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center G. Hall Sebren Jr. and Vice President of Base Maintenance at American Airlines Greg Emerson.
Emerging Aerospace Technologies: This is described as "an exciting panel that will give attendees a glimpse of the latest advancements and the future of aerospace technology. Panelists will discuss the latest developments in unmanned aerial vehicles, additive manufacturing and advanced materials, among other cutting-edge technologies. This panel is a crowd-pleaser for those interested in staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.”
Moderated by Managing Director at Acorn Growth Companies Gary Ambrose. Speakers include Vice President of Engineering at L3Harris Matt Steenman, Technical Fellow Metal Fabrication and Joining Dr. Heath Misak, Chief Operating Officer at The Longbow Group LLC Nicole Valentine and Vice President of Business Development at WindShape Inc. Jay Shears.
Building Oklahoma's Aerospace Workforce "is a must-attend panel for anyone interested in the future of the aerospace, defense and aviation industry in Oklahoma. Expert panelists will share their insights into the challenges and opportunities of developing a highly-skilled workforce. Attendees will learn about the various initiatives and programs in place to attract and retain top talent and how to build a pipeline of skilled workers for the industry's future growth.”
Moderated by President and CEO of the Oklahoma State Chamber Chad Warmington. Speakers include State Senator Adam Pugh, Executive Director of the Aviation Technician Education Council Crystal Maguire, Executive Director at Oklahoma Public School Resource Center Brent Bushey and Apprenticeship Program Officer at Oklahoma Works Joe Cox.
Space and Aeronautics: The Final Frontier in Oklahoma -- This panel will provide a comprehensive look at the state's current space projects and plans. Attendees will hear from industry experts about the latest developments in space exploration, satellite technology and other space-related initiatives. This panel is a unique opportunity to learn about Oklahoma's contribution to advancing space exploration and technology.
Moderated by Executive Director at Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority Craig Smith. Speakers include Associate Administrator for NASA ARMD Bob Pearce, President and CEO at Frontier Electronic Systems Brenda Rolls, Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Chief Engineer for Firehawk Aerospace Dr. Justin Karl.
Oklahoma ACES serves as the Signature Sponsor of the Oklahoma Aerospace Forum. Formed in 2018, Oklahoma ACES (Aerospace Commerce Economic Services) is a statewide program for advancing Oklahoma’s aerospace industry by bringing together a comprehensive partnership of aerospace and defense organizations and companies, academia and government agencies.
The Oklahoma Aerospace Forum will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This event is exclusive to those working in the aerospace, defense and aviation industries. The full schedule, additional details and tickets can be found online at https://bit.ly/2023OAF.
Note: For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Sarah Robason at sarah@jones.pr or (405) 516-9686.
