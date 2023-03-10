On March 8, a legislative proposal to stop the illegal purchase of Oklahoma land, unanimously passed the Oklahoma Senate 46-0. Authored by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, Senate Bill 212's goal is to keep non-U.S. citizens from directly or indirectly, through a business entity or trust, owning land in the state unless otherwise authorized by law.
Bullard's March 8 press release said foreign nationals, who are part of cartels and connected to communist parties (primarily mainland China), are buying Oklahoma's most valuable resources - its land. It is currently illegal for non-U.S. citizens to acquire or own land in Oklahoma. The bill addresses the common occurrence of foreigners utilizing "straw owners," which can be individuals, businesses, or trusts, to fraudulently complete real estate transactions to get around the law.
On March 10, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) Public Information Officer Mark Woodward said, "Since 2021, OBN has shut down approximately 800 farms for growing with a license obtained by fraud, selling their marijuana on the black market out-of-state, or both. And we currently have another 3,000 active licenses being investigated for the same. During these investigations, we've arrested nearly 200 people and seized over 600,000 pounds of illegally grown marijuana destined for the black market. We've also linked these farms to prostitution, labor trafficking, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, water and electrical theft, money laundering, environmental contamination, and homicides.
These farms have been linked to organized crime networks from Mexico, China, Russia, Bulgaria, and Armenia to name a few...It is difficult to trace the money linked to the land sales. But that is an aspect of these ongoing investigations."
Bullard's S.B. 212 talking points included that, of the 800 illegal marijuana grow farms shut down by the OBN, "roughly 80% of these are tied to China." Regarding the 3,000 more under investigation, this number is almost half of Oklahoma's registered grows, and "roughly 80% of these are tied to China....In 2022, 338,469 marijuana plants were seized, which was double the amount from 2021. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has 'observed an increase in violent crimes in communities where large grows have become prevalent.'"
As well, Bullard added that last fall that Wu Chen, 45, was arrested and charged with the execution-style murder of four workers at a grow near Hennessey. In 2022, Hennessy-area grow owner Rui Mae Wang, 50, was arrested and charged with drug conspiracy in Oklahoma City federal court, admitting her marijuana was sold in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and New York, and that her "boss" had connections to every Oklahoma marijuana grow.
In Feb. 2023, law enforcement uncovered evidence that Asian females have been recruited into prostitution "that caters to managers and administrators of numerous marijuana farms around the state." Bullard's listing of crimes of crimes connected to the illegal foreign ownership of Oklahoma land, is lengthy.
A 2022 OBN white paper "Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma: Agency Position and Response" stated that to date, the OBN is seeing foreign national organized crime syndicates from at least 12 countries on three continents operating in Oklahoma in connection to illegal activities.
A December 2022, report by KTEN News, an NBC affiliate in Ada, stated that OBN agents had served search warrants on "five Pontotoc County marijuana farms believed to be operating illegally, and that the facilities are linked to an ongoing investigation into the people and farms transporting marijuana onto the black market outside of Oklahoma."
In the report, Woodward said those arrested in such situations are often tied to criminal organizations, and that the issue is much bigger than the marijuana issue.
"A lot of these groups are linked to criminal organizations linked to violent crimes - human trafficking with a lot of the workers, environmental issues...trafficking other drugs, prostitution - that we've linked to these organizations," he said. "Over the past few years, these groups have moved into Oklahoma and legitimate businesses are going under because they say they simply cannot compete with the black market as rampant as it is in Oklahoma."
The Bullard press release said, "Under S.B. 212, any deed recorded with a county clerk will be required to include an affidavit executed by the person or entity coming into title attesting that they, the business entity, or trust are lawfully obtaining the land in compliance with Oklahoma law and that no funding source is being used in the sale or transfer in violation of any states' laws or federal law." Oklahoma's attorney general would create legal documentation in order to comply with the legislation. "Businesses engaged in regulated interstate commerce in accordance with federal law would be exempt from this prohibition."
Senators in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area who voted in favor of the bill were Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City; Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City; Shane Jett, R-Shawnee; Rob Standridge, R-Norman; Adam Pugh, R-Edmond; Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond; Darrell Weaver, R-Moore; Jack Stewart, R-Yukon; Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle; Grant Green, R-Wellston; Democratic Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City; Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City; Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City; George Young, D-Oklahoma City; Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City and Mary Boren, D-Norman.
The principal House author of SB 212 is Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane. On March 10, Humphrey said now the bill will be assigned to a House committee. If it passes out of committee, the bill then goes to the House floor for a vote.
