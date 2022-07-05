FILE - This April 10, 2022 image shows the Rio Grande flowing just north of Albuquerque, N.M. The fight between Texas and New Mexico over management of one of the longest rivers in North America could be nearing an end. New Mexico's attorney general said Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that a trial date has been put off by a special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court since the parties agreed to continue settlement negotiations.